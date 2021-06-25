AUSTELL — A pair of executives detailed practices meant to promote diversity within their companies at a gathering of south Cobb business leaders this week.
Several practices that have been successfully implemented were mentioned, including a mentorship program, wiping identifying names and schools from resumes and recruiting applicants from historically Black universities.
Britt Fleck, regional director at Georgia Power, and Darian Mitchell, executive director of corporate banking for JP Morgan Chase, are co-chairs of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council and spoke before members of the South Cobb Area Council Wednesday afternoon.
They gave advice on successful practices following an update on the Equity and Inclusion Council’s initiatives to promote diversity within the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
Fleck described the importance of clearing identifiable labels from resumes of applicants at Georgia Power. Applicant's names and the name of the schools they attended allowed for bias, whether intentional or subconscious, to creep into the hiring process, Fleck said.
“You need to go in with a blind resume … taking the names off as well as taking the schools off so that you can’t tell who they are. You’re strictly going by their skills and experiences,” Fleck said.
She also described a mentorship program that requires all managerial-level positions to have a mentor. Employees are required to be placed with someone of a different race, gender, ethnicity or cultural background.
“We get to know each other in a different way, and we prop each other up,” Fleck said. In sharing the benefits of the program, Fleck encouraged attendees to see the value in new, fresh perspectives of a mentor with a different background than their own.
Mitchell said that, at JP Morgan Chase, they are recruiting from more historically Black colleges and universities during the students’ sophomore years to build their skills for successful careers in the banking industry.
“It’s called a fellowship. We’re going to groom these guys, mentor these guys,” Mitchell said. “That’s been a big change because eventually, once you get those people in the door, now you can address the leadership. So now, you’ve got more people at the table.”
Lengthy talks versus immediate action
Mitchell and Fleck also emphasized their overall goal of building a chamber that most accurately reflected the demographics of Cobb County and having intentional conversations to accomplish that goal.
Fleck encouraged feedback on the initiatives from their audience due to the long-term nature of their plans and goals.
“This is a multi-year process … With it being multi-year, we want to go slow. We want to go methodical,” Fleck said.
Donna Middlebrooks, a chamber member, ambassador and chair of leadership for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, raised concerns about continuous talks of long-term goals and emphasized the need for quick wins.
“I keep hearing, ‘this is the long haul, this is the long race,” Middlebrooks said. “There’s still low-hanging fruit on the tree that we can address.”
Littie Brown, co-owner of SpeedPro Marietta, expressed concerns about the amount of action taken by chamber members and leaders after talks and meetings have concluded.
“Talking about diversity and inclusion is one thing. Being diverse and included is another … we want to just be included in the success of the county, and I think we have a good platform to help get us there,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.