CUMBERLAND — Officials with the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce detailed plans this month to bolster its attempts at luring out-of-state and international businesses.
A presentation to the Development Authority of Cobb County was led by chamber spokeswoman Amy Selby and Dana Johnson, the chamber’s chief operations officer.
Selby said the marketing effort would build on success the chamber has had in recruiting business this year. Economic development in the county has, despite the pandemic, been brisk.
Johnson said the county has attracted business investment totaling 1,300 jobs to date this year.
The campaign would mark a more focused approach to luring businesses.
SelectCobb, the economic development arm of the chamber, will market Cobb primarily in Germany and Quebec City, Canada, international locations from which it has had success recruiting businesses.
SelectCobb would then target businesses by investing in technology to better track who visits its site — companies that, presumably, have an interest in moving to the county. SelectCobb would then reach out to those companies and establish a line of communication that will, chamber officials hope, conclude with investment in the county.
National targets include companies with 25 to 250 employees looking to expand or relocate their headquarters. International targets include companies needing a presence in the United States.
Selby said SelectCobb aims to reach 5,000 national and international businesses apiece within two years.
The Development Authority unanimously approved $30,000 for the plan, supplementing $100,000 the authority had already approved for other SelectCobb marketing efforts.
“The basic concept of why we support marketing is, SelectCobb is the only entity in the county that markets Cobb County both locally, nationally and internationally,” authority head Nelson Geter explained. “So yes, we fund activities that promote Cobb, thereby creating business activities, not only for the Development Authority but the county as well and the six cities in the county.”
In other business, the Development Authority approved a supplemental bond resolution for the Georgia Tech-affiliated Cobb Research Center in Smyrna, a six-building, 16,000-square-foot research park.
The $17 million in bonds will be used to refund outstanding bonds at a lower interest rate, bonds used for the research center’s renovation.
The authority also signaled its willingness to consider Kennesaw State University’s request for a $32 million bond issuance.
The money KSU requested would be used for a number of purposes, among them renovating the Howell Hall dormitory at KSU’s Marietta campus, a building that dates to the 1960s.
It would also refund $17.7 million in outstanding bonds from a vote taken a decade earlier.
The development authority issued about $66 million in bonds to the Kennesaw State University Foundation in 2010, which were used to acquire and construct Fifth Third Bank Stadium, including the track, trail and turf field; the student training/programming area known as the “Owl’s Nest,” including the building and fields; and The Perch, which includes a building and three turf fields used for a variety of sports.
Stephen Bridges, chief financial officer of the Kennesaw State University Foundation, said approval from the board would mean the university wouldn’t have to raise student fees to cover the costs associated with the Howell Hall renovation and the sports facilities. He said the renovated Howell Hall is expected to open in the fall of 2021.
