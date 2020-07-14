The contract of Cobb Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sharon Mason was extended for another three years, through December 2023, the chamber announced Tuesday.
The chamber's board moved forward her contract extension five months before it was set to expire.
Chamber Chairman John Loud said since Mason's start in the role in January 2018, she has led the organization to achieve its desired vision to be a catalyst for innovative solutions and create healthy conditions for business.
Loud said she has led the chamber through the sale of its 35-year-old building and its move to the 10th floor of 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, the expansion of programming, including the launch of the International Council, Workforce Target Industry Councils, and Marquee Monday, a rebrand, and record membership growth.
“I have worked closely with Sharon for the past 15 months, and I’ve never worked with someone so committed to their job, to the people they manage, and to the chamber’s mission to nurturing an environment where businesses can prosper," Loud said.
Mason said serving in the role was an honor.
“I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together with our Board of Directors and chamber team," she said. "Now, more than ever, Cobb’s businesses need our organization. We are here to help businesses find their way forward through this time of uncertainty and into the future. I look forward to continue working with our Board of Directors and staff to advance our economy forward."
Mason has more than 18 years of chamber of commerce experience, including at the Cobb Chamber starting in 2005 and the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce prior. She has held varying leadership positions of increasing importance. Prior to her selection as CEO, Mason served as the Cobb Chamber’s COO from 2013 to 2017.
Mason earned a bachelor’s degree from Samford University. She lives in east Cobb with her husband and middle school daughter. They are active at East Cobb Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.