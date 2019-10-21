The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have a new name and venue for its First Monday Breakfast event series, effective Jan. 1, the chamber announced Monday.
In 2020, the event series will be named Marquee Mondays and will be held at the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta. The chamber hosts its First Monday Breakfast events at the Cobb Galleria Centre at 2 Galleria Parkway, south of the Interstate 285 and 75 interchange.
“First Monday Breakfast has always been one of our most successful Cobb Chamber events for members to connect, recognize accomplishments and learn from outstanding leaders in our community,” said Mitch Rhoden, chamber chairman.
“But, with many of these meetings not actually occurring on the first Monday due to holidays and school calendars, it has become clear a name change is needed.”
The announcement last month that the chamber will be moving to a new office at 1100 Circle 75 across the street from The Battery in January also prompted the latest announcement, according to John Loud, who will serve as the chamber’s 2020 chairman.
“It seemed like the right time to revisit our premier monthly event,” Loud said. “By moving our premier event primarily to the second Monday of the month and location to the Coca-Cola Roxy, we will have more consistency with our date and with the same location each month.”
The 53,000-square-foot Coca-Cola Roxy theater allows for flexible event space with floor seating and overflow attendance space in its balcony, and includes state-of-the-art sound, light and production capabilities.
“As a growing organization, we’re always looking for ways we can innovate, where we can improve our offerings, and how we can continue enhancing our members’ experience,” said Sharon Mason, chamber president and CEO. “We look forward to expanding the long-standing tradition of First Monday Breakfast as Marquee Mondays.”
Mason added that the Cobb Galleria Centre has been a “wonderful host” for the past eight years, and chamber members can still expect key events, such as the chamber’s annual dinner and ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon to be held there.
The 2020 Marquee Mondays are reserved for the following dates at the Coca-Cola Roxy: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 5, Nov. 9, and Dec. 14.
Registration for the January 13 event opens on Dec. 10. Cobb chamber officials said the organization will share more details about Marquee Mondays at the Dec. 9, First Monday Breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.