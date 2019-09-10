Three ceremonies are scheduled in Cobb County to commemorate the almost 3,000 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The Smyrna fire department is hosting a service from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial at 2800 King Street in Smyrna, next to Smyrna City Hall.
A memorial wreath made by Floral Creations of Smyrna will be revealed during the ceremony and then moved from the veterans memorial by members of the honor guard to the front of city hall, where it will be displayed for the remainder of the day.
Simultaneously, Hillgrove High School Navy JROTC cadets will parade the colors at a ceremony at the school, at 4165 Luther Ward Road in Powder Springs, from 8:40 a.m. to 8:55 a.m.
Hillgrove High men’s choir will also sing “The Star Spangled Banner” and the school’s band director Patrick Erwin will play taps.
Members of Austell’s public safety department will also come together for a brief memorial and moment of silence around 8:46 a.m. — the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center on the day of the attacks.
The service will take place around the flagpole at the Austell fire station at 5300 Austell-Powder Springs Road.
