The state reports there are now 45 Cobb residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from the 37 announced Thursday.
Statewide, Georgia's health department reports the number of positive cases has jumped to 420.
The number of deaths, meanwhile, inched upward, from 10 to 13.
The first victim was a 67-year-old Cobb resident being treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany confirmed Wednesday that two patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus had died. The individuals, a 42-year-old woman and a 69-year-old-woman, each had existing medical conditions, in addition to testing positive for COVID-19, the state health department said.
Emory Healthcare announced the death of someone it had been treating for the coronavirus Wednesday night, and Thursday, the Floyd County coroner confirmed the death of a 65-year-old woman who had been admitted to the hospital with "very mild" symptoms March 7.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed the deaths caused by coronavirus as of Thursday include one in Early County, one in Fayette County, four in Dougherty County, one in Floyd County, two in Fulton County and one in Cobb County, according to Capitol Beat News Service.
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia (13)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia (420)
Fulton: 79
Cobb: 45
Bartow: 40
Dougherty: 38
DeKalb: 35
Gwinnett: 20
Cherokee: 13
Fayette: 10
Clarke: 9
Clayton: 9
Lee: 8
Richmond: 7
Carroll: 7
Lowndes: 6
Henry: 6
Floyd: 6
Hall: 5
Coweta: 5
Newton: 4
Paulding: 3
Gordon: 3
Forsyth: 3
Troup: 2
Terrell: 2
Glynn: 2
Worth: 2
Polk: 2
Laurens: 2
Early: 2
Heard: 1
Oconee: 1
Turner: 1
Bibb: 1
Monroe: 1
Randolph: 1
Houston: 1
Rockdale: 1
Douglas: 1
Dawson: 1
Muscogee: 1
Charlton: 1
Peach: 1
Spalding: 1
Barrow: 1
Effingham: 1
Miller: 1
Whitfield: 1
Chatham: 1
Columbia: 1
Tift: 1
Unknown: 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.