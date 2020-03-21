Cobb County's confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 49, and there are 507 total cases in Georgia, according to the state Department of Public Health.
As of 12 p.m. Saturday, Cobb has 49 cases, up from 47 Friday. Fulton and Bartow counties lead the state with 92, and 56, respectively.
Almost since the first cases were reported in Georgia, Cobb was either first or second in terms of number of confirmed cases.
Friday evening, Cobb had 47 confirmed cases, and there were 485 reported positive cases statewide.
The number of deaths in Georgia due to COVID-19, has stayed the same since Friday at 14.
Updated 1:22 p.m.:
The United States had a total of 15,219 confirmed cases and 201 deaths as of noon Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The first Georgia victim was a 67-year-old Cobb resident being treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany confirmed Wednesday that two patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus had died. The individuals, a 42-year-old woman and a 69-year-old-woman, each had existing medical conditions, in addition to testing positive for COVID-19, the state health department said.
Emory Healthcare announced the death of someone it had been treating for the coronavirus Wednesday night, and Thursday, the Floyd County coroner confirmed the death of a 65-year-old woman who had been admitted to the hospital with “very mild” symptoms March 7.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed the deaths caused by coronavirus as of Thursday include one in Early County, one in Fayette County, four in Dougherty County, one in Floyd County, two in Fulton County and one in Cobb County, according to Capitol Beat News Service.
The number of confirmed cases is almost split evenly by gender. Only 1% has been 17 years old or younger. People between the ages of 18 and 59 comprise 41% of confirmed cases, while those over 60 make up another 33%. A quarter of cases were in people whose age was not specified.
COVID-19 deaths in the United States (201)
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia (14)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in United States (15,219)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia (507)
Fulton: 92
Bartow: 56
Cobb: 49
Dougherty: 46
DeKalb: 37
Gwinnett: 23
Cherokee: 17
Lee: 14
Clayton: 11
Clarke: 10
Fayette: 9
Richmond: 9
Floyd: 8
Carroll: 7
Coweta: 7
Lowndes: 7
Hall: 6
Henry: 6
Newton: 4
Forsyth: 3
Gordon: 3
Paulding: 3
Polk: 3
Troup: 3
Baldwin: 2
Chatham: 2
Columbia: 2
Early: 2
Glynn: 2
Laurens: 2
Peach: 2
Pickens: 2
Spalding: 2
Sumter: 2
Terrell: 2
Worth: 2
Barrow: 1
Bibb: 1
Charlton: 1
Dawson: 1
Douglas: 1
Effingham: 1
Heard: 1
Houston: 1
Lamar: 1
Lincoln: 1
Miller: 1
Monroe: 1
Muscogee: 1
Oconee: 1
Randolph: 1
Rockdale: 1
Tift: 1
Turner: 1
Whitfield: 1
Unknown: 31
