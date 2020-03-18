Cobb County's tally of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus inched upward Wednesday, according to numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
According to the DPH, Cobb now has 28 cases, up from 25 the day prior. Cobb has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the state after Fulton County, which saw its number jump to 49 Wednesday.
All told, the state has a total of 197 confirmed cases. More than 1,500 people have been tested.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus has not changed since Gov. Brian Kemp said March 12 that a 67-year-old Cobb resident being treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital became the virus' first victim.
Thus far, 54% of those infected have been male and 46% have been female in Georgia. Only 2% have been 17 years old or younger. People between the ages of 18 and 59 comprise 43% of confirmed cases, while those over 60% make up another 39%. Some 16% of cases were in people whose age was not specified.
For the full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. Reports are updated daily at noon.
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia (1)
Cobb County: 1
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia (197)
Fulton County: 49
Cobb County: 28
Bartow County: 19
DeKalb County: 18
Cherokee County: 9
Fayette County: 8
Gwinnett County: 7
Dougherty County: 7
Clayton County: 6
Floyd County:6
Lowndes County: 5
Clarke County: 5
Gordon County: 3
Newton County: 3
Hall County: 3
Coweta County: 3
Paulding County: 3
Troop County: 2
Henry County: 2
Lee County: 2
Forsyth County: 2
Columbia County: 1
Houston County: 1
Richmond County: 1
Whitfield County: 1
Polk County: 1
Charlton County: 1
Barrow County: 1
