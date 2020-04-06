Cobb County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 515, including 25 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m. Hospitalization is only being reported at the state level, and, to date, there has been no official reporting by the department of the number of people who have recovered from the virus.
As of noon Monday, there were 515 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cobb and 7,314 in the state, up from 474 Cobb cases and 6,742 statewide reported at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The number of reported deaths related to the coronavirus were 25 in Cobb and 229 in Georgia. Sunday at 7 p.m., those figures were 24 in Cobb and 219 statewide.
In Cobb, 4.8% of those confirmed to have been infected have died, per the state reporting. Statewide, 3.1% have died.
Cobb remained the county with the fourth-highest number of cases in Georgia behind Fulton County with 1,027 cases and 28 deaths; Dougherty with 716 cases and 31 deaths; and DeKalb with 579 cases and 10 deaths.
In Cobb, 18 men and seven women have died from the coronavirus, with all but six reporting an underlying health issue.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
♦ A 33-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 36-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 51-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 56-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
♦ A 63-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 65-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 68-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 76-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 77-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old woman not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 85-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 86-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 95-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
About 18.2% of confirmed cases in Georgia (1,332 cases) have required hospitalization, according to Monday’s numbers.
Number of Georgia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases (7,314) and deaths (229) by county:
Fulton 1027, 28
Dougherty 716, 31
Dekalb 579, 10
Cobb 515, 25
Gwinnett 443, 10
Clayton 244, 9
Bartow 179, 7
Henry 178, 3
Carroll 163, 2
Lee 147, 9
Cherokee 133, 5
Hall 131, 0
Chatham 104, 3
Douglas 102, 5
Sumter 87, 4
Floyd 84, 3
Forsyth 80, 1
Rockdale 80, 2
Coweta 76, 2
Early 76, 1
Fayette 74, 4
Clarke 69, 8
Terrell 65, 3
Houston 64, 6
Newton 62, 2
Mitchell 56, 1
Richmond 56, 1
Paulding 54, 0
Colquitt 53, 3
Crisp 43, 0
Tift 42, 0
Spalding 41, 2
Bibb 40, 1
Columbia 40, 0
Lowndes 40, 1
Muscogee 40, 0
Worth 39, 2
Troup 37, 1
Glynn 29, 0
Thomas 28, 0
Barrow 27, 2
Gordon 24, 2
Oconee 24, 0
Randolph 24, 0
Walton 23, 2
Upson 22, 0
Ware 22, 3
Bryan 21, 2
Pierce 21, 0
Decatur 20, 0
Polk 20, 0
Calhoun 19, 1
Dawson 19, 0
Dooly 19, 1
Butts 17, 0
Jackson 17, 0
Whitfield 17, 1
Laurens 16, 0
Baldwin 15, 1
Coffee 15, 0
Greene 15, 0
Peach 15, 2
Lamar 14, 0
Miller 14, 0
Turner 14, 0
Effingham 13, 1
Liberty 13, 0
Meriwether 13, 0
Burke 10, 0
Haralson 10, 0
Harris 10, 0
Monroe 10, 1
Murray 10, 0
Camden 9, 0
Fannin 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Pickens 9, 2
Pike 9, 0
Seminole 9, 0
Bulloch 8, 0
Dodge 8, 0
Mcduffie 8, 1
Stephens 8, 0
Bacon 7, 0
Clay 7, 0
Jones 7, 0
Madison 7, 1
Pulaski 7, 0
Toombs 7, 1
Appling 6, 0
Brooks 6, 0
Catoosa 6, 0
Irwin 6, 0
Schley 6, 0
Washington 6, 0
Baker 5, 1
Ben Hill 5, 0
Franklin 5, 0
Lincoln 5, 0
Morgan 5, 0
Talbot 5, 0
Warren 5, 0
Grady 4, 0
Jenkins 4, 0
Lanier 4, 0
Macon 4, 0
Telfair 4, 0
Webster 4, 0
White 4, 0
Wilkes 4, 0
Banks 3, 0
Berrien 3, 0
Chattooga 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Jasper 3, 0
Jefferson 3, 0
Johnson 3, 0
Putnam 3, 0
Rabun 3, 0
Stewart 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Taylor 3, 1
Walker 3, 0
Wilkinson 3, 0
Brantley 2, 0
Candler 2, 0
Charlton 2, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Clinch 2, 0
Elbert 2, 0
Habersham 2, 0
Heard 2, 1
Marion 2, 0
Mcintosh 2, 0
Screven 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wayne 2, 0
Wilcox 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Cook 1, 0
Crawford 1, 0
Dade 1, 1
Emanuel 1, 0
Gilmer 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Oglethorpe 1, 1
Quitman 1, 0
Towns 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Union 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Unknown 320, 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.