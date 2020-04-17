Cobb County has 1,085 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report Friday evening.
Fifty-one people from Cobb County have died of the virus, two more than were reported Thursday. All but 10 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
On Thursday evening, there was a total of 1,014 confirmed cases and 49 deaths among Cobb residents, per the DPH.
In Georgia, there have been 17,432 cases and 668 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. On Thursday, there were 16,368 reported cases and 617 deaths statewide.
Cobb has the fourth-highest number of positive cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 2,037 cases and 74 deaths; Dougherty with 1,385 and 91 deaths; and DeKalb with 1,366 cases and 23 deaths.
About 4.7% of county residents who have been infected with the disease have died. Statewide, the death rate is 3.8%.
Nearly a fifth of the Georgia cases, 3,395 people, have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
On Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of 7 p.m. Friday, 774 cases and seven deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Friday, in the United States there have been 661,712 confirmed cases and 33,049 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (17,432) and deaths (668) by county:
Fulton 2,037, 74
Dougherty 1,385, 91
Dekalb 1,366, 23
Cobb 1085, 51
Gwinnett 1,037, 36
Hall 605, 6
Clayton 499, 16
Henry 350, 7
Sumter 306, 14
Cherokee 274, 8
Lee 269, 15
Carroll 261, 8
Richmond 246, 10
Bartow 245, 22
Douglas 222, 6
Muscogee 210, 4
Mitchell 209, 23
Bibb 191, 1
Forsyth 185, 6
Chatham 174, 5
Houston 164, 10
Upson 164, 8
Early 163, 8
Coweta 153, 3
Terrell 142, 14
Randolph 140, 12
Fayette 134, 5
Paulding 132, 5
Spalding 124, 7
Floyd 121, 8
Newton 121, 3
Rockdale 117, 6
Worth 116, 4
Thomas 115, 13
Crisp 113, 2
Baldwin 112, 2
Colquitt 108, 5
Clarke 106, 13
Columbia 91, 1
Barrow 85, 3
Lowndes 83, 3
Tift 80, 3
Troup 80, 4
Ware 77, 5
Coffee 74, 3
Habersham 72, 2
Dooly 69, 4
Walton 58, 3
Calhoun 57, 2
Decatur 55, 0
Gordon 55, 5
Turner 51, 2
Pierce 49, 2
Oconee 48, 0
Glynn 46, 0
Jackson 46, 1
Macon 46, 0
Dawson 42, 1
Whitfield 41, 3
Butts 40, 0
Greene 40, 1
Meriwether 40, 0
Laurens 39, 1
Burke 38, 2
Wilcox 38, 0
Harris 36, 2
Mcduffie 35, 2
Johnson 33, 1
Liberty 32, 0
Oglethorpe 32, 2
Peach 32, 2
Bryan 31, 2
Stephens 30, 1
Pike 29, 1
Polk 29, 0
Camden 27, 0
Grady 27, 1
Bulloch 26, 1
Marion 26, 1
Effingham 25, 1
Washington 24, 1
Brooks 23, 5
Lamar 22, 0
Lumpkin 22, 0
Haralson 20, 1
Miller 20, 0
Seminole 20, 2
White 20, 0
Wilkinson 20, 1
Catoosa 19, 0
Clay 19, 2
Dodge 19, 0
Morgan 19, 0
Toombs 19, 2
Appling 18, 0
Murray 18, 0
Bacon 17, 1
Brantley 17, 2
Putnam 17, 1
Baker 16, 2
Jones 16, 0
Pickens 16, 2
Pulaski 16, 1
Talbot 16, 1
Fannin 15, 0
Irwin 15, 0
Monroe 15, 1
Schley 15, 1
Stewart 15, 0
Jasper 14, 0
Madison 14, 1
Telfair 14, 0
Banks 13, 0
Ben Hill 13, 0
Crawford 13, 0
Walker 13, 0
Cook 12, 1
Emanuel 12, 0
Jenkins 12, 1
Jefferson 11, 1
Screven 11, 1
Wilkes 11, 0
Berrien 10, 0
Franklin 10, 0
Gilmer 10, 0
Taylor 10, 2
Towns 10, 0
Union 10, 1
Warren 10, 0
Chattooga 9, 1
Lincoln 9, 0
Dade 8, 1
Clinch 7, 0
Elbert 7, 0
Rabun 7, 0
Wayne 7, 0
Bleckley 6, 0
Chattahoochee 6, 0
Hancock 6, 0
Lanier 6, 1
Atkinson 5, 0
Charlton 5, 0
Hart 5, 0
Heard 5, 1
Jeff Davis 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Webster 5, 0
Candler 4, 0
Echols 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Twiggs 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Evans 2, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 264, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 774, 7
