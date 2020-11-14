The Cobb Elections Board needed a do-over Saturday in its recount of the county's ballots after it was determined a hand count of the votes meant no machines could be used to determine the results.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered a recount by hand Wednesday for the presidential election after former Vice President Joe Biden led President Donald Trump in the state by a narrow margin of just over 14,000 votes.
Nearly 5 million ballots were cast across the state for president, according to Capitol News Bureau. The recount started Friday and all 159 counties have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.
Georgia has never conducted such a recount before and the secretary of state's office said Friday in a statement that errors were made by some counties.
The statement was shared by CNN, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and other news outlets across the state.
"We are aware of one county who mistakenly thought they could hand sort and then use machines to then count the sorted stacks," the statement read. "That is incorrect and not allowed in this process. They will have to recount those batches by hand."
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler confirmed the referenced county was Cobb, which has a total of 396,551 to recount.
Election officials told the MDJ on Friday two-person teams were checking Cobb's paper ballots one at a time before sorting them and then feeding them to a machine to count at Jim Miller Park.
Going forward, those sorted ballots will be counted by hand, including the ones that were erroneously calculated by machine, Eveler said Saturday.
"Our auditors are reviewing the ballots by hand to manually determine the candidate marked on the ballot. That is the human review that is required by code," Eveler wrote in an email. "Determining how many are in the sorted stack will now be counted by hand as well, per the clarification we received today."
Eveler initially said she did not know how many ballots that were fed into the machines had to be redone by hand, although the MDJ reported Friday about 115,000 had been recounted by the incorrect method. Later Saturday, she said 42 boxes would have to redone.
When asked if the mistake would delay the process of recounting the votes, Eveler said "since they are already sorted it should not extend the timeline greatly."
The secretary of state's office said 1.1 million ballots had been counted by hand Friday, or about 20% of the total to be hand-verified.
