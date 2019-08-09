A 29-year-old Atlanta man is in the Cobb County jail after police say he broke into the WellStar Cobb Hospital Cancer Center in Austell in the middle of the night, helped himself to a coffee and spent two hours behind a secretary’s desk until a woman discovered him in the morning.
Xavier Jarod Collins was arrested by Cobb Sheriff’s deputies Monday night at the Atlanta jail and was transferred to the Cobb jail, where he remains in custody without bond on a felony charge of burglary in the second degree, jail records show.
The arrest warrant states Collins entered the cancer center, at 1700 Hospital South Drive, at 4:27 a.m. on Aug. 1, but it does not describe how he gained entry.
The warrant states Collins made himself a cup of coffee and drank it before trying to gain access to a secretary area behind locked doors.
Unable to get through the doors, he climbed over a desk area and sat behind a secretary’s desk, near a computer work station, until a woman discovered him there at 6:42 a.m., police say.
WellStar told the MDJ it is aware of the cancer center burglary and that the culprit did not have access to patient records or confidential information while inside the facility.
“We have taken appropriate measures to increase the security systems across our health system,” a WellStar spokeswoman said Friday.
Jail records show Collins also spent time in the Cobb jail in July, after he was arrested by Cobb police outside the WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell and booked on a misdemeanor charge of loitering, subject to a $2,500 bond.
Arrested at 5:15 p.m. on July 15, he was released 16 days later, on July 31, for time served, jail records show.
