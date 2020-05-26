Cobb commissioners approved spending more than $50 million in federal aid to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus Tuesday.
County businesses with 100 employees or fewer will be able to apply for a grant of up to $40,000 to keep employees on their payroll, a measure the commissioners approved unanimously.
Commissioners also approved in a 4-1 vote spending $1.6 million for rental assistance for low-income families facing eviction from “qualified apartment communities.”
Money for both proposals will comes from the federal CARES Act, which Congress approved in late March. Both measures were spearheaded by east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who is retiring at the end of his term this year.
The money supporting small businesses would not be available to those that have already received loans from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program or Small Business Administration.
The proposal was crafted, in part, by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, which would receive $500,000 for helping to administer the aid.
Commissioners added a provision to the measure that would bar the chamber from showing preferential treatment to its members.
According to the proposal, the chamber conducted a survey of Cobb businesses and found that 32% of them fear the coronavirus may put them out of business and 60% said they would need financial support to continue operating.
Applications would be reviewed by a committee established by the chamber and the Board of Commissioners.
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said she supported the measure because “I think this is the way we start getting our economy back.”
She was the lone commissioner to vote against the rental assistance measure.
Although she supported both measures, south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid criticized the process by which they were put together, saying she was not aware of either until May 15.
