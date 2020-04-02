Beginning Friday, CobbLinc will temporarily suspend its fare and implement a rear-door entry/exit policy in an attempt to promote better social distancing and protect its drivers from the coronavirus, the county announced Wednesday.
Passengers will have to enter and exit county buses using the rear doors only, with the exception of those who require the accessibility ramp.
It's the latest attempt by the county bus service to promote social distancing.
On March 27, priority seating on local buses and regular seating in the front of commuter buses were blocked off.
On March 23, the service began operating a reduced schedule on its Express bus routes, suspended walk-up services at the Marietta Transfer Center kiosk and suspended public access to the Paratransit and Customer Service Center.
