Cobb County reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases Thursday with 416 new cases. That number just edges out the previous record of 414, which occurred on July 23 during the summer surge of the pandemic.
Georgia continues to see rising numbers of new cases throughout the state as well. Nearly 5,400 new cases were reported statewide Thursday.
Cobb's new single-day record coincides with the arrival of the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Wellstar's Kennestone Hospital. An FDA advisory panel also announced Thursday that it would endorse the Moderna vaccine, which is still awaiting general authorization.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Dec. 17 and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|11/17/20
|Change
|Cases
|31,565
|+416
|Hospitalizations
|2,270
|+8
|Deaths
|525
|+2
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|11/17/20
|Change
|Cases
|494,173
|+5,385
|Hospitalizations
|38,718
|+300
|Deaths
|9,358
|+56
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.