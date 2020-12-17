Cobb COVID cases by day since pandemic began

COVID-19 case counts for Cobb County by day since March 8, the first day a case was reported in Cobb. The chart show a surge over the last few weeks that rivals the peak recorded this summer.

Cobb County reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases Thursday with 416 new cases. That number just edges out the previous record of 414, which occurred on July 23 during the summer surge of the pandemic. 

Georgia continues to see rising numbers of new cases throughout the state as well. Nearly 5,400 new cases were reported statewide Thursday. 

Cobb's new single-day record coincides with the arrival of the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Wellstar's Kennestone Hospital. An FDA advisory panel also announced Thursday that it would endorse the Moderna vaccine, which is still awaiting general authorization.

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Dec. 17 and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday

Category 11/17/20 Change
Cases 31,565 +416
Hospitalizations 2,270 +8
Deaths 525 +2

Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday

Category 11/17/20 Change
Cases 494,173 +5,385
Hospitalizations 38,718 +300
Deaths 9,358 +56

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

