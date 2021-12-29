For the third time in the past seven days, Cobb County saw its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, recording more than 1,300 new cases in a single day.
Wednesday was also a record-breaking day for Georgia, with more than 13,000 new cases in a single day. The previous single-day case record was set in January, at 10,165 cases, according to Georgia Department of Public Health data.
"Data that shows 100 cases per 100,000 persons is considered a high transmission rate," Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in a Wednesday message. "Last week when I signed the emergency order we were 3 times over that number. This week we are already 12 times over the high transmission rate mark. While the new omicron variant is a significant contributor, we still have the delta variant with us, as well as people continuing to travel and gather.
"The rapid spread of COVID is overwhelming healthcare sites as large volumes of people are seeking testing and medical response," Cupid continued. "I am hearing of people waiting up to four hours and lines of vehicles stretching one-to-two miles. While our healthcare workers have gone above and beyond to keep us healthy, our healthcare infrastructure cannot reasonably accommodate masses of people seeking attention at the same time."
Cupid pleaded with Cobb residents to avoid large gatherings, mask up, get vaccinated and boosted, isolate if sick, and be patient with traffic around testing sites.
"Not one of us wants to be enduring the challenges of this pandemic into 2022. There is no joy and no power gained by putting exhaustive measures in place that disrupt comfort and people coming together, but there is overwhelming responsibility to do what I can to help keep people healthy and our healthcare system intact," Cupid wrote.
Back to school?
Under the cloud of the omicron variant, the Cobb County and Marietta City school districts are set to return next week. In both systems, staff are to report Monday, with students coming back Wednesday.
There were no signs Wednesday that either district will change its policies before the start of the new semester.
John Floresta, the chief strategy and accountability officer for Cobb schools, said the district was not yet ready to make any announcements about the return to school.
"We're focused on teaching and learning, and we're looking forward to getting back to it next semester," Floresta said.
Cobb Board of Education Chair Randy Scamihorn said the safety and security of students, faculty and staff is the first priority of the district.
"With that said, we are in frequent and constant contact with the Cobb health department. And we will continue to do all we can to continue giving our students a first-class education as safely as possible," Scamihorn said.
Scamihorn also pointed out that conditions are constantly changing in regards to COVID-19, and that there are still a few days for the district to assess the situation.
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera told the MDJ the district had hired more staff to fill potential gaps if teachers fall sick or have to care for family. These "additional supply teachers," he said, are recent college graduates that are certified as teachers.
MCS is also planning to send meals home with students, as it has done before during the pandemic. The district doesn't have plans to change its mask or quarantine protocols.
"I do have a call scheduled with Cobb-Douglas Public Health to better understand the implications of the CDC change in protocol," Rivera said.
MCS will send out information about its response to the current surge to staff and parents Sunday, Rivera added.
"We understand how important it is for students to have in-person learning," Rivera said. "There been too many disruptions over the last two years, and we're committed to planning accordingly."
DPH issues updated quarantine guidance
Echoing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the state DPH advised Georgians to quarantine for at least five days if they test positive for the virus. The CDC earlier this week amended its recommendation that COVID-positive individuals quarantine for 10 days, reducing it to five.
The DPH issued a complicated list of scenarios, listed below, for quarantining, based on your exposure, symptoms, test status, and vaccine status.
Have tested positive, when to discontinue isolation:
- Had Symptoms:
- At least 5 days* have passed since symptoms first appeared and
- At least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and
- Symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved
- No symptoms
- At least 5 days* have passed since the positive laboratory test and the person remains asymptomatic
- Note, if you later develop symptoms, you should follow the guidance for symptomatic persons above.
* If leaving isolation earlier than 10 days, you should continue to wear a mask around others for the remainder of the 10 days since your symptoms started, if symptomatic, or the remainder of the 10 days since your positive test, if asymptomatic. After 10 days, please continue to follow local masking recommendations or ordinances.
Contact to a case:
- Not vaccinated for COVID-19 OR greater than 6 months out from completion of a 2 dose vaccine series or 2 months out from a 1-dose vaccine, without a booster dose:
- The recommended time period for quarantine is 10 days, but you may leave quarantine any day after 5 full days have passed since your most recent exposure occurred if you do not experience any symptoms of COVID-19 and continue to wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days.
- It is recommended that you seek testing on day 5 after your most recent exposure, if possible. If a positive test is returned, please follow DPH guidance for isolation.
- Vaccinated individuals who meet the following criteria:
- It has been at least 14 days (2 weeks) but less than 6 months since the completion of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination series,
- It has been at least 14 days (2 weeks) but less than 2 months since receiving a 1-dose vaccine,
- It has been more than 6 months since completion of a 2-dose vaccine series or 2 months since a 1-dose vaccine, but they have received a booster,
- NOT required to quarantine BUT should seek testing 5 days after exposure and wear a mask around other for 10 days after exposure.
The state DPH also said Wednesday that, in order to preserve emergency rooms for urgent medical emergencies, people should not go to hospital emergency rooms seeking COVID-19 tests, unless they are experiencing severe symptoms that require urgent attention.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|12/29/21
|Change
|Cases
|97,398
|+1,350
|Hospitalizations
|4,389
|+12
|Deaths
|1,346
|+5
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|12/29/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,384,606
|+13,781
|Hospitalizations
|94,250
|+357
|Deaths
|26,358
|+45
As of Tuesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 382 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 72% of them unvaccinated. The system had 72 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 75% of them unvaccinated, and 40 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 78% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
