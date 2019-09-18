The Cobb school board is expected to discuss board member pay raises and the last 25 years of spending from the county’s 1% special sales tax for education, according to the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.
Brad Wheeler, the board’s vice chair, said board member David Morgan suggested the pay raise discussion be added to the agenda.
While he said he doesn’t know the specifics of what Morgan plans to discuss, Wheeler said he would not support pay raises for board members at this point.
“I think the compensation is fine,” Wheeler said, adding that the job can be time consuming. “Some board members put a lot of time into this. ... But I think the compensation is fair.”
Wheeler said board members are paid $19,000 per year, while the chair receives $22,800. Positions on the school board are part-time.
Board member Randy Scamihorn asked that the board’s discussion on the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education be added to the agenda, according to Wheeler.
As part of that discussion, Wheeler said the board is expected to see a breakdown by board member post of where SPLOST money has been allocated over the last 25 years.
Wheeler also said board Chairman David Chastain is expected to lead discussion on board member comments, which are typically held at the end of each monthly meeting.
While, like the other items, he said he was unsure what path discussion would take, Wheeler said one of his constituents recently pointed out that the time spent on board comments in a typical meeting often exceeds the time allotted for public comment.
“It’s interesting, because how do you look at this? Is it described as, ‘This is a meeting of the board in public, it’s not a public meeting?” Wheeler said. “I really don’t know where everybody is on this issue.”
Chastain, Scamihorn and Morgan did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
Other items up for discussion include the board’s annual governance training plan and a Facilities and Technology Citizens Oversight Committee report. Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is also expected to report to the board on Georgia Milestone testing and give a literacy update.
In other business, the board is expected to consider:
Approving disposal of school district surplus property;♦
♦ Approval of an application laying out $12.8 million in capital projects for potential reimbursements from the state for fiscal year 2021; and
♦ Adoption of a certificate of resolution to be submitted to the state for a reimbursement of $79,498.51 for a capital project at Hayes Elementary School.
The Cobb school board meets in the public meeting room at 514 Glover St. The board will meet for a work session with public comment at 2 p.m., an executive session at 5:30 p.m. and a voting session with public comment at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.