MARIETTA — A third professional sports team is now operating out of Cobb County, with the launch of Georgia’s first and only Major League Rugby franchise.
Rugby ATL, one of several clubs nationwide to recently be established at the highest level of American rugby, joins the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta United clubs in calling Cobb home.
Rugby ATL’s 36 players reported to their new headquarters at the corner of West Atlanta Street SE and Pearl Street in Marietta on Dec. 2, keen to start using their customized training facility as well as Life University’s rugby stadium just down the road.
The stadium, Lupo Field, is getting an upgrade by Rugby ATL, which plans to triple the current seating capacity of around 1,000 in exchange for its use.
The opportunity to tailor an existing facility in the club’s inaugural year was one of the draw cards of Cobb as a headquarters location, Rugby ATL marketing and sponsorship director Olivia White said.
“It’s also right around the corner from the Braves’ stadium and people are really familiar with that location,” White said during the club’s media launch in Marietta this week.
Rugby ATL’s first game, an exhibition match against Nola Gold, will be played at the Life University rugby stadium on Jan. 12. The Atlanta club’s first official match of the 2020 season is also being held in Marietta, against the Utah Warriors on Feb. 9.
So why rugby and why Atlanta?
A fast-paced, physical game in which 15 players per side play offense and defense at the same time, rugby is like football without the strategy breaks, making it a great spectator sport.
It’s also the fastest growing sport in the U.S., according to Major League Rugby, which is riding high on some top international signings of late, including South African player Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira.
Considered one of the best players in the world, Mtawarira just joined Washington’s new MLR franchise Old Glory DC, having helped the South Africa Springboks win the Rugby World Cup in November.
Market research commissioned by Rugby ATL estimated metro Atlanta had around a million people who would be excited enough to attend a professional rugby game, White said, adding that of those people, around 230,000 would be avid fans who’d back the local team and support the franchise in other ways too.
“The league is growing incredibly fast,” she said. “No team has pulled out or fallen over or is even looking to.”
Rugby ATL matches will be played at Lupo Field on Sunday afternoons, with a 3 p.m. kickoff, so fans won’t have to miss church or other commitments, White said.
The team's colors are red, black and white, and players' official shirts boast the metro Atlanta map outline. Club merchandise utilizes a stylized 'A'.
Hailing from different parts of the world, including Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Ireland, Tonga and Fiji, as well as various American states, the Rugby ATL players are excited to build the sport’s popularity in the metro Atlanta area.
For 24-year-old Jason Damm, a back row/loose forward, it’s a homecoming years in the making.
“I was born right here in Marietta,” Damm told the MDJ. “Being a local, being an American, I want to help grow rugby in the U.S. and play it at the highest level possible, and also have an impact with the sport in the community.”
Fostering the sport locally is also a major goal of Rugby ATL, which has a nonprofessional development team titled "404" in a nod to the common Atlanta area telephone code.
Rugby ATL also deliberately signed relatively young professional players, to encourage long-term development, White said.
But Atlanta's MLR team is no joke either, with a roster that includes players who’ve represented America internationally with the U.S. Eagles, eight Division 1 Collegiate All-Americans, and two of Canada’s best players currently both nominated for Rugby Canada’s player of the year award.
Rugby ATL’s coaches, led by former Eagle Scott Lawrence, are also well regarded, and in some cases were the deciding factor in players’ decisions to sign.
Such was the case for fly-half Martini Telapusi, a 24-year-old New Zealander who’s been playing professional rugby in San Francisco since 2016.
Telapusi met Rugby ATL assistant coach Valenese Malifa in 2018 and the rest is history.
“In the long run I would like to play international rugby, possibly for the U.S.,” Telapusi said. “If you love the physical side of football, rugby is definitely something you’ll fall in love with.
His father played professional rugby for Samoa and his younger brother plays for America in the rugby sevens, a seven-a-side variation of the game that's also played on an international level.
For Damm, rugby offered opportunities that other sports didn’t.
“When I played football I didn’t really get to carry the ball, and with rugby that’s one of my primary roles,” he said.
Rugby ATL claims its training facility in Marietta is unique within MLR, offering better equipment and development opportunities for players while encouraging a brotherhood.
“This is not the standard, not all MLR teams have this,” White said of the space, converted from a former mechanic’s workshop. “Most teams are using someone else’s gym.”
White said the club’s owners are Americans with a decades-long shared passion for rugby, who saw the opportunity to join the major league after it formed in 2018 with seven teams.
This year, nine teams competed. In 2020, Rugby ATL will be one of 12 on the season roster.
Another three clubs are looking to join the league in 2021, White said.
“The aim from head coach Scott Lawrence was to build an all American team as much as we could because the goal is to have those players represent America and play for the Eagles, that’s the biggest goal of developing a team here,” White said.
