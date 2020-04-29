The Cobb Board of Commissioners will convene Thursday for an information-only meeting regarding $132 million in federal money the county received Friday and how to spend it, according to Chairman Mike Boyce.
Cobb was among a handful of metro Atlanta counties to receive the money, which was made available by the CARES Act Congress passed in late March.
That act was among the largest stimulus bills in the country's history and the source of $1,200 no-strings-attached checks many Americans received as well as forgivable small business loans, both meant to help people while government-imposed shutdowns aimed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the money can only be spent on costs that:
♦ Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the coronavirus;
♦ Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the county;
♦ Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 30.
What exactly that means, however, is unclear. The county has hired consulting firm Holland & Knight to help it decide how to spend the money.
A representative from Holland & Knight will tell commissioners how they can spend the money without running afoul of the federal government, Boyce said Wednesday.
Commissioners approved the hiring of Holland & Knight for $11,250 per month Tuesday.
In addition to offering guidance on the CARES Act money, the firm will help the county tap any federal assistance related to the coronavirus that Congress approves in the coming weeks and months.
”There’s money coming down the chute here faster than we can properly process it, and that’s why we hired Holland & Knight,” Boyce said Monday.
The chairman said the board will not, however, discuss nonprofits at the meeting Thursday.
Commissioners sparred early in the week over a proposal that would make $1 million available to county nonprofits to assist them in the purchase of food and items to distribute and store it.
The nonprofits argue such a measure is necessary as unemployment sends need skyrocketing.
The proposal was pulled from a Tuesday meeting in order to give the county's legal team more time to draft a document the board could vote on, which would detail the means by which the money would be made available.
The meeting is 11 a.m. Thursday and can be viewed live on the county’s website at cobbcounty.org/cobbtv, on Facebook at facebook.com/cobbcountygovernment and on YouTube at youtube.com/cobbcountygovt.
