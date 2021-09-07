In a special-called meeting Tuesday, the Cobb County Board of Health approved a "position statement" throwing its support behind universal masking and vaccination in Cobb schools, public and private.
The Board of Health cannot mandate mask-wearing, according to Cobb-Douglas Public Health spokeswoman Valerie Crowe, and Tuesday's vote did not strip Cobb schools of their ability to set their own coronavirus mitigation protocols.
But it adds to the chorus of people calling for a mask mandate in Cobb County School District, one of the largest school districts in the nation. The district's mask-optional policy has drawn protests from parents and the ire of Democratic lawmakers.
"Everybody on this planet kind of knew what that meeting was about, everybody knew it was going to be about masks," state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said after the meeting.
The position statement read, in part: "All eligible individuals should receive the COVID-19 vaccination. ... All students older than 2 years of age and all school staff should wear face masks in school unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit the use."
It also recommended "a multi-pronged, layered approach to protect students, teachers and staff" that included "ventilation, testing, quarantining, cleaning and disinfecting."
With the exception of Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, who abstained from the vote, and Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera, who was not present for the meeting, each board member voted in favor of the statement: Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin, Cobb Board of Health Chair Dr. Carol Holtz, Board of Health Vice Chair Wyman Pilcher, MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service CEO Pete Quinones and Wellstar Health System Dr. Paula Greaves.
Explaining his abstention, Ragsdale said he was not comfortable supporting a statement he had not had an opportunity to review.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Janet Memark began Tuesday's meeting with an overview of the coronavirus' spread in Cobb County: cases are near all-time highs, she said, and children make up a greater share of the infected and hospitalized than they have during past surges.
She then made a forceful case for mask-wearing.
"This is very important as a tool, and this is not perfect, but it really goes a long way toward helping us to reduce transmission," she said. "It's irrefutable, the effectiveness of masking ... in COVID-19."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Association of Pediatrics both recommend universal masking in school buildings for anyone older than 2 years old.
Ragsdale has repeatedly maintained that requiring masks, especially among elementary-age students, can negatively impact students. He has also said school districts with mask mandates have not done a better job of limiting in-school spread of the coronavirus than schools without.
Ragsdale noted the district has taken every other recommended measure for reducing the spread of COVID-19 within schools. An earlier draft of the position statement, he said, listed eight mitigation measures: promoting vaccinations, masking, testing, social distancing, improving ventilation, hand-washing, encouraging students and staff to stay at home when sick and routine cleaning with disinfectants.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to point out that we're doing seven of eight of those," he said.
That approach was working, he continued: in a district with some 110,000 students and 18,000 employees, about 3,700 had tested positive for COVID-19 between the beginning of July and last Friday.
"Out of those 128,000 individuals, 97% of those are COVID-free," he said.
Other health board members at Tuesday's meeting threw their full support behind the statement, however.
"We are at a point now where I'm very concerned that one child's death is not worth not having masking in our schools, both public and private," Pilcher, a former president of the First National Bank of Cobb County, said. "So I'm 100% behind Chairman Holz and (I) 100% support this position.
Cupid seconded Pilcher's comments.
"This is one of the most trying issues of our time, where our inaction could be resulting in grave harm to our children of our community," Cupid said.
Quinones said the spread of COVID-19 among children threatens public health in another way: more than half of unscheduled requests his employees have made for paid time off have come after a child fell ill, an issue that has spiked with the latest wave of the coronavirus.
"That hampers our ability to provide emergency care in all markets that we serve," the MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service CEO said. "We are definitely in support of some mitigation to help with the reduction of kids (contracting) this."
Wilkerson said he had recently read Cobb Board of Education Chairman Randy Scamihorn was "getting confusing messages from the Department of Health" regarding coronavirus mitigation measures.
Thursday's vote, Wilkerson continued, "should remove any confusion that could possibly be out there for the chairman of the school board to know what the stance of the department of health, and health professionals, and ... Wellstar and just about everybody else in the health field is saying about masks."
Scamihorn did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday night.
