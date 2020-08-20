Results from the Aug. 11 runoff are official.
In a unanimous vote, the five-member Cobb County Board of Elections certified the election’s results Thursday.
The winners are:
- Fitz Johnson, with 4,926 votes (50.4%) defeated challenger Andy Smith, who earned 4,840 votes (49.6%) in the Republican primary runoff for the Cobb Board of Commissioners District 2. Johnson will face Democrat Jerica Richardson in November.
- Monique Sheffield, with 5,130 votes (51.1%) defeated challenger Shelia Edwards, who earned 4,919 votes (48.9%) in the Democratic primary runoff for the Cobb Board of Commissioners District 4. No Republican has qualified to run in the general election and, as such, Sheffield is presumed the commissioner-elect.
- Jason Marbutt, with 30,831 votes (55.8%) defeated challenger Gregory Shenton, who earned 24,409 votes (44.2%) in the runoff for the Cobb Superior Court seat held by retiring Judge Stephen Schuster.
- Diana Simmons, with 28,281 votes (51.4%) defeated challenger Trina Griffiths, who earned 26,763 votes (48.6%) in the runoff for the Cobb State Court Post 6 seat.
- Kyle Rinaudo, with 1,302 votes (53.8%) defeated challenger Lisa Campbell, who earned 1,116 votes (46.2%) in the Democratic primary runoff for the state House District 35. Rinaudo will face incumbent Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, in November.
- Connie Taylor, with 18,270 votes (62.8%) defeated challenger Nancy Syrop, who earned 10,834 votes (37.2%) in the Democratic primary runoff for Cobb Clerk of Superior Court. Taylor will face incumbent Rebecca Keaton in November.
Janine Eveler, director of the elections department, said 56,696 people voted — almost 11% of all registered voters in the county.
More than 32,000 of those who voted cast an absentee ballot. Almost 6,000 more voted early in-person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.