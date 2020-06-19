The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration certified the results of the June 9 primary Friday afternoon.
The 4-0 vote makes official the tally released by the county's elections department.
The final election numbers only became available in the last 24 hours — more than a week after the election — due to a record-breaking number of absentee ballots.
Of about 518,000 eligible voters in the county, 36.3%, or almost 188,000, cast a ballot in the primary.
Just over 107,000 people voted absentee, smashing the county’s previous record of 44,000 in the 2008 general election. Another 11,000 voted early in-person.
Board member Darryl Wilson was not present for the vote.
