The Cobb County Board of Education fired its longtime law firm, Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers, on Thursday.
The board voted 4-3 to end the law firm’s contract with Democrats Charisse Davis, Jaha Howard and Tre’ Hutchins opposing.
The vote was made without any discussion as to why.
Howard asked if there would be any discussion on the topic.
“That’s why we had an executive session so we wouldn’t be inadvertently into sensitive areas,” board Chairman Randy Scamihorn replied.
The agenda item the board approved states: “The Superintendent is directed to send notice of termination to Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers.”
The vote also directs Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to compile a list of other firms serving school districts with more than 70,000 students and present it, along with a “recommendation for interim legal counsel,” to the board at a special-called meeting Saturday.
“The Board of Education requests that Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers cooperate and assist in the transition between law firms, consistent with the best interests of the District and applicable ethics rules,” the agenda reads.
The board’s attorney, Clem Doyle, a partner in the firm, was present at Thursday’s board meeting as usual, but said nothing publicly on the topic.
The vote stipulates that the board will identify permanent legal counsel within 12 months.
The school board’s special-called meeting is 10 a.m. Saturday over Zoom. It will be broadcast on the district website cobbk12.org.
