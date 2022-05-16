The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider a new single-family subdivision on Moon Road in Powder Springs at its zoning hearing on Tuesday.
The proposed development, near McEachern High School and Varner Elementary School, totals more than 15 acres, and would bring 21 single-family houses to the area. Currently, the area is an undeveloped wooded lot, and the applicant, Perimeter Construction Group, LLC, is looking to increase the allowed density from 16 homes to 21.
Documents submitted on behalf of the applicant indicate the proposed houses would be between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet. The multi-story homes would be brick-built and feature large front yards.
Perimeter Construction Group previously built the Home 2 Suites in Marietta and a Holiday Inn Express in Cartersville and Woodstock.
Among the other proposals to be heard is a rezoning request to help turn the former Zaxby's at 2500 Barrett Creek Blvd in Marietta into a southern restaurant, Cozy Coop Southern Grub.
The restaurant would like to amend the previously approved architectural design of the building to fit their business concept, including enlarging the building's sign, according to the board's agenda.
The restaurant, set to open this spring, will feature fried chicken, ribs, fried okra and collard greens, among other southern staples, according to its website.
According to a post on Yelp for that Zaxby's location, the restaurant was closed as of July 2020.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
