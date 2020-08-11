The Cobb Board of Commissioners on Tuesday declined to hear a request to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters ahead of the November election.
Last month, the Cobb Board of Elections asked the county commission for funding to send every registered voter in Cobb an absentee ballot application ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Cobb Elections and Registration Director Janine Eveler said sending out the 520,000 applications would cost $221,936.
Yet as he was putting together the agenda of items to vote on, Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce said last week he chose not to include the election board’s request after learning there were not the votes for it to pass.
The lone Democrat on the board, Commissioner Lisa Cupid, tried to get the request added to Tuesday’s meeting agenda, but her request was voted down 4-1.
“Looking at the precedent of this board, I am not aware of us stopping the Board of Elections from even getting a matter on the agenda,” Cupid said. “I think that is a troubling path for us to take. We have not taken it in the past. I do not know why we are taking it now.”
During public comment Tuesday, Cobb Democratic Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur called on commissioners to add the item to their agenda.
“Absentee voting is the safest way to vote in a pandemic without risking exposure and community spread of this virus,” Bettadapur said.
The Democratic Party leader criticized commissioners for declining to put the election board’s request on the agenda for a vote.
“You voted behind closed doors to not let this proposal see the light of day,” Bettadapur said. “You refused to add it to an agenda item to this meeting. No public discussion. No public vote. You simply did not want to go on record.”
Bettadapur said absentee ballot applications should be mailed to every registered active voter so voting absentee will be easily accessible, front of mind and easily understood.
Boyce pushed back on Bettadapur’s claim the decision not to add the funding request to the agenda was made in secret. He said agenda preparations are published and open to the public.
“It’s one of my responsibilities to informally take the pulse of the board,” Boyce said. “If there’s an agenda item that comes forward that I consider might be something that might be divisive, I do some polling because I don’t believe that it makes any sense to bring something to the public knowing that the board doesn’t support it. And, quite honestly, this is the first one that I can think of in my 3 1/2 years in office where there was just genuinely no support for this motion.”
Commissioner Keli Gambrill questioned why the Board of Elections didn’t take similar steps to send out absentee ballot applications ahead of the Aug. 11 runoff election.
“If they’re so worried about mailing absentee ballots for the November election, where was this conversation for the election that’s happening today?” Gambrill asked. “The bottom line is the Board of Elections wasn’t concerned about COVID being here for the runoff election.”
Cupid said the Board of Elections may have been motivated by the difficulties and long wait times of the June 9 primary election, as well as the spread of COVID-19 in Cobb County, to take action for the November election.
“A lot of things have been in flux about the outcome of the primary,” Cupid said. “There have been so many unknowns about what would happen following that election. In addition to the uptick of COVID cases, that could have prompted them to go full force with the November election. However, I think we could have simply had that question asked if the Board of Elections was here and this was on the agenda.”
Registered Georgia voters received absentee ballot applications from the Secretary of State’s office ahead of the June 9 primary. For the November general election, registered voters in Cobb can download absentee ballot applications online through the Cobb County government website. To download and print an absentee ballot application, visit cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting.
