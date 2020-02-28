Cobb County and Smyrna police want the public’s help in identifying a man they believe has robbed at least six banks in the metro area, including three in Cobb.
A joint news conference was held Friday by Cobb and Smyrna public information officers Sgt. Wayne Delk and Sgt. Louis Defense, in an appeal to the public to be on the lookout for a man wearing a surgical face mask who might be acting erratically.
“Over the past week we’ve had two bank robberies here in the city, one on the 24th and one on the 27th,” said Defense of the Smyrna Police Department. “We believe it’s the same individual and we’re reaching out to the community because we need their help in identifying this individual.”
The suspect is a man of medium to heavyset build, with a medium brown complexion, believed to be in his early to mid 30s, a dark gray hooded Champion sweatshirt, dark color tracksuit pants and black sneakers. He has been seen acting erratically, pacing back and forth and wandering aimlessly, Defense said.
“His actions and mannerisms seem to be off,” Defense said.
The suspect typically enters a bank alone and passes a note to a teller, indicating he has a weapon. Whether he has a weapon is not known, but police say the potential for that to be the case makes them worried.
“We believe it’s very urgent, we’re being very cautious about how we’re dealing with this individual,” Defense said. “We are hoping this doesn’t escalate any further to him using a weapon. What’s distinctive about his attire is he wears a surgical mask on his face. If you see someone walking around with a surgical mask, a young man wearing this type of clothing, call 911.”
The suspect has made off with an undisclosed amount of money to date, police said. He leaves the scene in a vehicle, which investigators are trying to identify.
The Smyrna bank robberies occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Monday at the Wells Fargo at 5300 United Drive, off the East-West Connector near Cooper Lake Road, and just before midday on Thursday at the Fifth Third Bank inside the Kroger shopping complex at 3240 South Cobb Drive, between Church and Concord Roads.
“We were canvassing the area trying to see if there was any video surveillance of this guy,” Defense said.
The robbery being investigated by Cobb County police also occurred recently, at the Kroger supermarket in the Shiloh Square Shopping Center at the intersection of Cherokee Street and Jiles Road in Kennesaw, Delk said.
Customers were in the banks during the robberies, but there were no reports of any injuries.
Other jurisdictions, including the FBI, are involved in this investigation, Defense said. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is also aware of the case.
Anyone with information about the bank robberies and/or the suspect is asked to contact Smyrna police on 770-434-6666 or Crime Stoppers on 404-577-8477.
