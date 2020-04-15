The coronavirus and the school closures that have followed have not stopped Cobb schools musicians from performing for the community and their families.
In one video, the faces of more than 500 Cobb band students in their bedrooms, living rooms or other areas of their homes playing tubas, saxophones, woodwinds and drums rotate by as they each perform their portion of Tyler Grant's "Shimmering Joy." Students from all 16 high schools participated.
"They couldn't hear each other, so it's not really a replacement for what they do every day at school, but certainly it was fun for them to just have that little extra bit of feeling like they were a part of something special," said Joe Huls, assistant band director at McEachern High School. "That's what's most important, especially right now, because regardless of what people think, these kids are not happy about not being in school."
Huls said Cobb schools was one of the first districts to conduct the virtual performances. The schools put out the request for students to participate the first week schools were closed.
Huls said he and Bo Sodders, director of bands at Pope High School, organized the endeavor. Huls said Sodders contacted Grant and was given permission to share online files of all the instruments' parts in his piece, while he handled the video editing side, having experience with the relevant programs.
The band leaders shared the sheet music with the students, and they had a week to record themselves playing their part with their headphones on.
Huls said he was tasked with editing the footage together and made sure to show every student in the video, using Photoshop to create multiple 30-section grids of student faces that would pass as the musicians played.
"It took about four days, just working in the afternoons and the evenings," he said. "I was running two machines. I had a laptop and a desktop."
Harrison High School Choir Director Megan Schuitema has also edited together her students' performances and uploaded them to YouTube for families to see. She said her concerts are just with students at Harrison High. The first video featured about 80 students from across Harrison's choir groups, while later videos have featured individual classes — women's chorale or the advanced chamber singers, for example.
Schuitema said the smaller number of students meant editing didn't take as long. She said the first performance took about 10 hours, while the others have taken about three or four.
Schuitema said her groups had been preparing the music they perform in the videos all year, so the virtual performances have served to ensure the students' hard work didn't go unrewarded.
"We're just trying to put together something to give our students a performance outlet," she said. "We worked so hard on this music. The kids put so much time and effort in. It would be a disappointment for them to not ever get to sing it together."
Schuitema also acknowledged that the virtual concerts wouldn't be possible for everyone. She said her school and others in the Cobb School District are fortunate enough to have students who have access to the technology necessary to record and send their music in.
"Everyone's trying it out to sort of mixed levels of success," she said.
The band and Harrison choir virtual performances have been widely viewed across the country and internationally, according to the band and choir directors. Huls said he'd received nearly 50 emails, even from a Canadian, asking how he managed to pull it off and for guidance in their own creation.
And one of Schuitema's students said that ability to view the concert from everywhere has meant family members who wouldn't have been able to attend concerts have been able to feel like they are.
Kelsey Foster, a senior at Harrison and the school's choir president, said she received several text messages from relatives ecstatic at their ability to hear her group perform.
She said the virtual concert has provided some normalcy to a school year disrupted by school closures and event cancellations spurred by the spread of the coronavirus.
"When I heard the news (that schools would be closed) it shattered my heart," Foster said. "We had a lot building up to this concert, and it was just really sad to know that we didn't get that last chance to make memories and music with the people you love."
News of the virtual performances brought back the excitement of making that music, she said. Foster said she was able to shake the nerves of singing alone on video thanks to the confidence she said Schuitema gives her singers, and the end results have been beautiful.
