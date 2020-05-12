Cobb County Magistrate Court employees say they're in shock at the news that their senior staff attorney was shot and killed over the weekend as he confronted a gunman outside a Locust Grove home.
Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy said Rajesh Mehta, 45, was a beloved figure at the courthouse and he died as he lived: a hero.
While Locust Grove Police investigations continue, Murphy said Mehta appears to have died trying to help a woman he did not know. Murphy said his actions likely saved her life.
Terrance Scott, the suspect in Mehta's killing, has been arrested and is being held in the Henry County jail after being denied bond Tuesday morning, according to the Henry County District Attorney's Office.
According to an arrest warrant and information from the bond hearing, Scott is accused of shooting Mehta multiple times outside a home on Hansen Drive early Saturday, just before kicking down the door to the home. Once inside, police said Scott sexually assaulted a woman and held her hostage. Warrants show three adults and three children were in the home at the time.
Investigators believe Scott knew those inside the home.
Murphy said Cobb Magistrate staff are in mourning and have been in shock since Mehta's family came to the courthouse to share the news this week.
Information presented at the bond hearing suggests Mehta drove Scott to the home Saturday morning. Cobb courthouse staff say it is unclear at this point whether Mehta was employed part time by a rideshare service.
