The Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors is allowing people to appeal their property value assessment via email through 2020, according to a notice on the board's website.
Typically, appellants must hand deliver or mail an appeal form or letter to the board. The notice announcing the change cites the coronavirus as its reason.
The coronavirus has left the office with limited staff, according to the website, and visitors are encouraged to call before making a trip in order to limit person-to-person contact.
Appeals can only be filed in response to an assessment notice, the website notes. Those who receive an Assessment Notice have 45 days from the date the notice was mailed to file an appeal.
More information can be found at cobbassessor.org/appeals.
The office can be contacted by phone at 770-528-3100 or by email at cobbtaxassessor@cobbcounty.org. All emails will be returned within 2 business days.
