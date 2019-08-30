More than $2 million in traffic system upgrades and fiber optic cable installation has been given the green light by Cobb commissioners in an effort to improve traffic and other conditions for motorists.
Two contracts, worth a combined $2,356,336, were unanimously approved Tuesday night by the county’s Board of Commissioners.
The first, a $877,900 contract with Lake City-based highway contracting company R.J. Haynie & Associates Inc, will see 33 signalized intersections across Cobb added to the county’s adaptive traffic control system.
Intersections on the contract list are predominantly along seven main road corridors including Atlanta Road, Bells Ferry Road, Cumberland Parkway, Jiles Road, Shiloh Road, Spring Hill Parkway and Wade Green Road.
The Sydney Coordinated Adaptive Traffic System (SCATS) was developed in Australia and is used globally, including in Cobb, to phase traffic signals based on real-time data.
It is designed to find the best phasing for individual intersections and whole networks based on data derived from loop detectors or other road traffic sensors, and uses sensors at each traffic signal to detect vehicle presence in each lane as well as pedestrians waiting to cross the road.
It helps ensure smoother traffic flow and less frustration for drivers.
The county budgeted for SCATS expansion in its 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) program.
It invited companies to bid for the work in June and July and received three proposals, of which R.J. Haynie & Associates’ was the cheapest by over $30,000.
“The SCATS is most beneficial where traffic conditions are frequently unpredictable, such as in major activity centers and on corridors which include interstate interchanges,” a report to commissioners from Cobb transportation director Erica Parish states. “The corridors selected for this SCATS expansion project are primarily at interstate interchanges, with some locations improving coverage in existing SCATS regions,” she added.
The county expects the contract to be completed within 180 days.
Work will include the upgrade or replacement of timing software, re-timing of traffic signal corridors, optimization of SCATS timing, implementation of the county’s regional traffic operations program and the upgrade or transfer of operations of Georgia Department of Transportation traffic signals.
The second contract approved by commissioners this week in respect of traffic improvements is the installation of 25 miles of fiber optic cable, which should improve the communication between existing traffic signals and the county’s transport management center, in turn allowing for better management of real-time traffic county-wide.
Commissioners awarded $1,478,436 to Carlson Construction Services, LLC, which has a corporate office in Marietta and a contracting site in Austell.
The company is tasked with installing the cable on various corridors within the county, as the second phase of a larger project to refine intelligent traffic systems.
“With these two projects, the backbone of the ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) Communications Master Plan will be completed for all districts within the county,” Parish reported to commissioners.
The county also received three bids for the fiber optic cable work, with Carlson Construction Services’ the lowest by $480,000.
Money for this contract is also budgeted under the county’s SPLOST transportation improvements program.
Carlson Construction has about 18 months to expand and upgrade the county’s advanced transportation management system, upgrade the Cobb transportation management center’s control room infrastructure, expand the fiber optic cable network and travel time monitoring system, and convert networks and integrate vehicle infrastructure, according to county documents.
Earlier this year the county approved an $88,267 purchase of 40 SCATS signal controller software licenses from Transcore of Nashville, Tennessee, with funding coming from the 2016 SPLOST.
That was part of four contracts totaling nearly $16 million the county approved in April to create safer, smoother and/or speedier rides in multiple areas across the county.
