More than 250 CobbLinc employees will receive hazard pay for having potentially exposed themselves to the coronavirus while working during the pandemic.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the measure Tuesday night.
A total of 253 employees will receive $500 each, according to county documents. The total cost to the county will be $126,500.
Another 22 bus operators will split $3,066 after they were placed on two-day unpaid leave due to a cut in bus service from April 15 to April 17.
CobbLinc, the county’s public bus system, is operated by First Transit, a company based in Ohio.
In other business, the board gave Hawthorne Global Aviation Services a break in rent payments due to the pandemic.
Hawthorne leases property from the county to provide services, from fuel to hangars, at Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field.
In March, when Cobb and other areas were shut down because of the pandemic, the county agreed to a four-month rent deferment plan, said airport manager Karl Von Hagel.
During the worst part of the shutdown, fuel sales at the airport declined by as much as 80%. But now, those sales are back to pre-pandemic levels, about 150,000 gallons a month, the airport manager said. Traffic is also back, to about 250 takeoffs and landings every day.
“We’re getting back to normal,” he said.
The new arrangement will forgive Hawthorne’s April rent, totaling $19,448, according to county documents. The county will also give Hawthorne eight months to pay off three months’ rent, $58,344, on top of its usual monthly expenses. The last of these payments will be due April 1, 2021.
