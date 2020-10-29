With the approval of the county government, fundraising for a new veterans memorial in Cobb County is set to begin.
This week, Cobb’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding — an agreement between the board and the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation — to establish plans for construction of a memorial on South Fairground Street near the Cobb Aquatic Center. The $4.1 million memorial will be funded through $1 million in special purpose local option sales tax revenues, with the rest of the funds coming from private donations through the memorial foundation.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Cobb Parks Director Jimmy Gisi outlined the terms of the agreement, and he said the planning process has been very rewarding. Upon its completion, the memorial will be owned by the county and managed by the parks department.
“This is truly going to be one of the most beautiful monuments that I can ever remember seeing,” Gisi said. “This memorandum of understanding is the last piece of the puzzle that the foundation needs to go out and start raising funds for this memorial.”
According to Gisi, the agreement is good for 10 years, and the parties will have four renewable options at 10-year intervals. The parties will not take bids on construction until the foundation provides appropriate funding.
In the agreement, the foundation requested access to the memorial for events on holidays like Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day. The foundation will also conduct the vetting process for veteran names to be added to the memorial.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who has been involved in organizing the project, said the memorial will be a county park recognizing all veterans from all branches of service.
“It will be a lasting, honorable tribute to our veterans,” she said.
The board initially approved the memorial project in 2016. In June of this year, the board approved plans to contribute $1 million to the proposed project through the 2022 SPLOST revenues.
Cobb residents are voting on the 2022 SPLOST through the Nov. 3 Election Day.
Birrell said the foundation is hoping to break ground on the memorial in the next year.
Gisi shared a video of area veterans describing what it meant to them to serve in the armed forces. In the video, State Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, an Air Force veteran, said this memorial will honor past, current and future armed service members.
“Democracy is not free,” Rhett said in the video. “It comes with a price, and we need to be thankful and let people know, not only in the past that we thank them for their service, or the present, but also future generations to come.”
Donna Rowe, who served as a captain and head nurse in the triage area of Saigon’s Third Field Hospital during the Vietnam War, said the memorial will offer a permanent reminder about the county’s military veterans.
“Cobb County wants to recognize those people that served this county, this state and this nation, and I think it’s important for those veterans to see that appreciation in a monument site,” Rowe said in the video. “Saying thank you is very important, and one way to say thank you is to make it permanent, and the memorial will be permanent.”
In July, Birrell and other county officials unveiled signs for the potential veterans memorial before a crowd of about 50 people. The signs feature renderings of the memorial, a star-shaped tower surrounded by walls with details about each branch of the armed forces.
Croft and Associates designed renderings for the future memorial. According to the firm, the construction timeline is dependent on fundraising efforts, and the project may be assembled in phases as the foundation receives new donations.
For more information about the memorial, visit the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation website at cobbveteransmemorial.com.
