A proposed new senior living facility in west Cobb is closer to fruition, with county commissioners approving the issuance of up to $24.5 million in tax-exempt bonds for the project.
If built, Brickmont West Cobb will span almost 10 acres at the intersection of Dallas Highway and Garrison Commons and include a two-story, 113,000-square-foot building with 131 senior living units, a movie theater, beauty salon, activity rooms and ample surrounding green space. It would employ 85 people.
In February, the proposal received unanimous approval from Cobb commissioners through their zoning process.
Owner and developer David Vickers said the park component of the complex has 100 percent support from neighbors, who have been worried the property would be bulldozed into a parking lot.
The site previously contained the home of the late Herbert Collins, who was 88 years old in 2016 when he sought to sell it to developer Columbia Properties. Collins died in May 2018, but his heirs now plan to sell the section to host the senior living home.
Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday night to approve the issuing of bonds by the Development Authority of Cobb County to Brickmont Assisted Living, which operates several assisted living complexes in the metro area.
If issued, the senior living revenue bonds will go toward the acquisition, construction, development, furnishing and equipping of Brickmont West Cobb.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who represents the area where the planned facility would be built, was the sole dissenting voter, saying the development authority has not provided enough public documentation on the bonds and developers shouldn’t receive financial help for this kind of commercial construction.
“We didn’t receive any of the documents to review to verify that they (developers) have met all the requirements,” Gambrill said in reference to eligibility for bonds. “Also when I met with the developer I was told no funding was going to be required, there was going to be no tax abatements, nothing, and for this to be the sixth project they’re doing in the area with the other five projects not requiring this type of financing I’m just a little suspicious.”
In June, the county’s development authority voted unanimously to issue the tax exempt bonds, requiring the commission’s approval to do so in accordance with federal law.
Although the Cobb Board of Commissioners is the highest elected authority from which approval must be given, the county does not obligate itself in any way by giving that approval.
“These bonds would be tax-exempt bonds, which means that the interest paid to the bond holder would be exempt from federal income tax,” the development authority’s lawyer, Mike Diamond, told the board Tuesday. “These are different from property tax savings bonds.”
The issuing of tax-exempt bonds must also involve a publicly notified hearing, which nobody attended on July 23 for this case, Diamond said, adding that no public submissions were lodged with the development authority either in regard to it issuing bonds to Brickmont.
“Payment of debt on the bonds is solely an obligation of the developer of the project, it’s not an obligation of the development authority or the county or the state,” he said.
Cobb commissioners tabled a similar resolution Tuesday night that calls for the board to approve the issuing of $24 million in bonds to another proposed senior living facility, called McEachern Senior Two, in Powder Springs.
That project includes 162 residential units at 2236 Old Villa Rica Road, south of Macland Road.
Commissioners were due to vote on approving the county development authority’s issuance of bonds for McEachern Senior Two but instead deferred the agenda item a couple of weeks to get more information.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid represents the area where the development would be located and has recently voiced concerns about it introducing very high-density housing in a low-density residential area.
“Their first phase had already been approved and their second phase would result in adding over 300 units, Cupid told the MDJ recently. “I’m also sensitive to the need for affordable housing for seniors and I know the developer has done a great job in Cobb County and could put forward a good looking development. I’m just concerned about the different character this is going to add to the area.”
The county is also due to consider giving development incentives worth about $350,000 to a company to build a $76.2 million hotel on Cobb Galleria Parkway beside the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.
Commissioners decided this week to delay their consideration of the incentives package for a couple of weeks to clarify details.
