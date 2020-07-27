Cobb County Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy has appointed three new part-time magistrate judges: Rita Cherry, Toqeer Chouhan and Amanda Perez.
The appointments were unanimously confirmed by the Superior Court after an open application and interview process. Cherry and Chouhan will be sworn in July 28, and Perez’s swearing-in will be scheduled soon.
“Rita, Toqeer, and Amanda bring a combined 47 years of legal experience to the Magistrate Court bench,” Murphy said. “Great lawyers and good people, they each share our commitment to improving access to justice for our community. We are excited to have them join our team.”
Cherry rejoins the Magistrate Court bench after previously serving in 2015. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business from Grambling State University and Juris Doctorate degree from John Marshall Law School. Her career began under the leadership of former Chief Justice Leah Ward Sears, for whom she worked as an intern. Cherry formed her own law firm where she represented clients in employment and labor cases. She served as a court-appointed criminal defense attorney with the Cobb County Circuit Defender’s office. Later, she was an assistant district attorney with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office and after that, a senior assistant city attorney for Atlanta, where she litigated civil cases and constitutional issues. Cherry also taught law as an adjunct law professor for Georgia Perimeter College.
Cherry has been actively involved in organizations such as the American Bar Association, National Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association, Gate City Bar Association, Leadership Academy for Women of Color, the Language Institute of Atlanta, Smyrna Library Club and Delta Sigma Theta sorority. She is actively involved with her church and serves as a mentor for young lawyers. She is a resident of Smyrna.
“Cobb County is home and I am honored to serve,” Cherry said.
Chouhan is a lifelong resident of Georgia. He earned his law degree from Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and has a Master of Arts in Business Administration from Kennesaw State University. He obtained his undergraduate degree in business administration with dual concentrations in finance and marketing from Berry College.
Chouhan has been a member of the Georgia Bar since 2005 and is the managing partner of the Chouhan Law Firm, LLC in Cobb County. Through his private practice, he has extensive experience in business and corporate issues as well as general civil litigation, domestic relations, criminal, personal injury and collections matters.
He is an active member of the Cobb County Bar Association and is a resident of Smyrna.
Perez has been an attorney practicing in Georgia since 2009. She has handled domestic cases, civil litigation, immigration and criminal defense, specializing in matters where there can be some impact on immigration status. Her emphasis is on helping vulnerable clients navigate the legal system.
She has also served in several roles which are in frequent contact with the judicial system, such as probation officer, bail bondsman, process server and real estate agent. In her private practice Perez represented injured parties recovering unpaid labor as well as negotiations for clients with their creditors.
As a resident of Cobb County for more than 30 years and a criminal justice graduate from Georgia State University, Perez has had ties with Georgia nearly her entire life. She obtained her J.D. from John Marshall Law School. She is a member of American Immigration Lawyers Association. In her spare time, she is a dedicated softball mom and motivator to her future baseball slugger. She is a resident of east Cobb.
The Magistrate Court operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. In addition to the chief magistrate judge, there are two full-time judges and 15 part-time judges. The part-time judges work for $45-50 an hour in three shifts around the clock considering search and arrest warrants, performing wedding ceremonies, and issuing orders in civil cases. Two full-time magistrate judges have a $149,113 annual salary, and the chief magistrate judge earns $168,113 a year.
