The Cobb County Animal Shelter will reopen after two dogs tested negative for "strep zoo and other complications," the county announced Wednesday.
The shelter closed last week after the dogs fell ill. County spokesman Ross Cavitt told the MDJ veterinarians suspect the illness could be another outbreak of “strep zoo,” which sickened several animals and likely caused the death of one dog at the shelter in October.
The shelter will have a phased reopening as staff deep clean the facility out of an abundance of caution. Staff will contact those with canceled appointments to come in as early as Friday.
As for the dogs that fell ill, they have improved after they were given antibiotics, according to a county news release.
Those with questions about appointments can call the shelter 770-499-4136.
