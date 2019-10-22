The Cobb County Animal Services shelter has reopened after an infectious disease killed at least four dogs in Cobb’s care earlier this month.
The shelter reopened last Friday, and after a thorough cleaning and round of vaccinations for the 350 animals kept there, it is again safe for visits, drop-offs and adoptions, said Jacob Arnold, shelter operations manager.
The shelter, located at 1060 Al Bishop Dr. in Marietta, closed on Oct. 2 to contain the infection and to vaccinate the 350 dogs and cats still held there after dogs' deaths were confirmed from Streptococcus zooepidemicus, a bacterial infection commonly known as “strep zoo” that usually originates in horses, Cobb communications director Ross Cavitt told the MDJ at the time.
Two more dogs died on Oct. 3, the first full day of the shelter's closure.
Cavitt said the infection was "obviously" brought in by a dog, but it will be impossible to determine which dog.
Regardless, Arnold said, the shelter is now safe for pets and people alike. Should anyone still be concerned about the safety of the shelter, he said, they should remember it was the staff's quick response that contained and eliminated the infection.
"That's the reason we quarantined ourselves: to make sure that we took care of whatever it was before we reopened so that there wouldn't be that issue," Arnold said.
Shelter staff bought more than $15,000 worth of vaccines to battle the outbreak and hired commercial cleaners to scrub the shelter floor to ceiling, the county reported.
Cavitt said about 80 animals were adopted out from the county shelter in the weeks before the infection's discovery, and staff attempted to contact all those pets’ owners to encourage them to get their animals checked by a veterinarian in case they too were infected.
Arnold said, so far, none of the adopted animals' owners have reported related symptoms showing up in their pets.
While volunteers and public were not allowed in during the shelter's closure, staff worked with the Humane Society of Cobb County and other local animal rescue organizations to ensure stray animals or emergency cases could be accommodated.
The partnership with these organizations carried the shelter through its temporary closure, Arnold said.
