The Cobb County Animal Shelter is closed until further notice due to an unspecified illness among its animals.
Shelter veterinarians sent tests to a University of Georgia lab, the county announced on its social media pages Friday. The county gave no further information in the posts, saying it would provide an update after the university had analyzed the tests.
It is the second time in several months the shelter has had to close due to an illness among its animal population.
In October, an outbreak of "strep zoo" sickened several animals and was the likely cause of death of one dog.
