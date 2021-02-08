An unknown illness among two dogs has shuttered Cobb County's animal shelter for the second time in four months.
Shelter veterinarians sent tests to a University of Georgia lab, the county announced on its social media pages Friday.
County spokesman Ross Cavitt told the MDJ veterinarians suspect the illness could be another outbreak of "strep zoo," which sickened several animals and likely caused the death of one dog at the shelter in October.
The previous fall, an infectious disease claimed the lives of at least four dogs in Cobb’s care.
The shelter will remain operational and continue to take in animals, but is closed to the public until further notice. Staff have isolated the sick dogs and will quarantine incoming animals from the shelter's general population.
