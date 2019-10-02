Cobb County Animal Services will be closed for at least two weeks after the unexpected deaths of two dogs there. In addition, anyone who has adopted an animal from the shelter in the last two weeks is urged to consult their veterinarian, the county said in a release.
An investigation showed the two dead dogs had contracted a bacterial infection called Streptococcus Zooepidemicus, or strep zoo. Strep zoo is a highly contagious bacterial infection that affects the respiratory system and is often fatal to shelter animals.
“After consulting with our on-site veterinarians, we determined that closing the facility was the only option available,” said Animal Services Division Director Shana Luke. “We will embark on a thorough cleaning process of the entire facility and put all the animals in the shelter on an antibiotic regimen.”
Luke said all available personnel will begin cleaning the facility immediately, and veterinarians will monitor the health of the dogs and cats still in the shelter.
Volunteers are asked not to report for work, and no new animals will be accepted.
“This is an unfortunate incident and we deeply regret having to close to the public,” Luke said. “But the health and welfare of the animals we care for is our top priority.”
(1) comment
Bravo on getting the shelter cleaned and sanitary. Thank you for all you do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.