MARIETTA — At the Cobb County Animal Services shelter on Al Bishop Drive, the shelter’s “old-timers” are up for free adoption this week.
“Adopt-a-thon” started Thursday and is taking place Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter.
Jacob Arnold, the shelter operations manager, explained that the event is intended to find homes for pets that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days. Those featured pets are free, no appointment needed. Pets that have been there less than 30 days cost $20 — to meet them, you’ll have to make an appointment.
“More of our larger breed dogs are what we're trying to really push out there, to see if we can get them adopted,” Arnold said.
In a truck in the shelter’s parking lot, a handful of dogs and cats peered through glass as volunteers, staff and prospective adopters peered back.
All the animals up for adoption have been spayed or neutered, and have received booster shots and rabies vaccines. They also have been microchipped and are either heartworm negative or being treated for heartworms.
Typically, the shelter’s animal population is in “the high 200s,” but summer usually brings an influx of newborn kittens, pushing that number close to 400, Arnold said.
Kittens and puppies usually move out the door quickly, but for older animals and less popular breeds, adoption is slow to come, if at all.
The shelter does euthanize animals that are “unadoptable” on account of being a safety risk. And when the shelter reaches capacity, tough decisions have to be made, Arnold said.
“We strive really hard to keep our numbers really good. We're always trying to get more adopted,” he said.
As the government-run shelter, they take all the animals brought to them. Some days it’s a couple animals, some days it’s 40.
“We take in all the strays,” Arnold said. “There's no other shelter in the county that takes in strays.”
Two dogs were adopted Thursday morning. A third, Trixie, was in the process of being adopted that afternoon. The shelter had a trio of black cats, Darth Vader, Darth Maul and Kylo Ren, named for the black-clad villains of the “Star Wars” movies.
Darth Vader was adopted Thursday morning, while the other two were adopted together that afternoon by a family that came looking for a pair of cats.
“It literally took us two minutes to find these two,” said Katie Blauvelt, the mother of the family. “They (the kids) had their hearts set on black … it worked out really well. We're pretty excited … I like that they (the kittens) have each other, too.”
Yvonne Samuels, a retired Cobb resident, volunteers once or twice a week to walk the shelter dogs and was helping out on Thursday. An animal lover and dog owner, she said the shelter can always use more volunteers so that the dogs can get some much-needed outdoor time.
“They get very stressed being inside of a kennel all day, they really need that interaction with people, and they need to get out,” Samuels said. “You always want to bring attention to the shelter and to the shelter animals, and try to find them forever homes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.