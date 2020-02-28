Twenty-nine of the county’s top performing high school seniors will be recognized Monday evening at the 53rd annual STAR Student and Teacher banquet, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Metro-Marietta.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition or STAR banquet will celebrate students with the highest SAT scores and grade point average from public, private and charter schools across Cobb and Marietta, according to Elizabeth Rhodes of the Metro-Marietta Kiwanis.
Two Cobb high schools — Walton and Wheeler — had ties this year. Walton had three STAR students and Wheeler had four.
"This is a program that highlights our best and brightest from across the county, giving them the spotlight," Rhodes said.
The event will also recognize the teachers who helped the students achieve their success — each of the 29 students can invite the teacher most influential in their academic development.
A group of winners will be selected from the 29 on Monday and will go on to compete in the regional contest against students in the north metro region event next month.
The STAR program was launched in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and was adopted by the Metro-Marietta Kiwanis in 1966.
The banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta, at 774 Roswell St. Former Gov. Roy Barnes will be the guest speaker.
The 2020 STAR students (marked with an asterisk) and teachers are:
- Allatoona High School: Lauren Boykins* and Kristin King
- Campbell High School: Youssef Jaafar* and Svetla Dimova
- Cornerstone Preparatory Academy: Jana Wrenn* and Allyson Manning
- Cumberland Christian Academy: Hannah Browning* and Kimberly Henderson
- Dominion Christian School: Jack Jewell* and Esther Jones
- Harrison High School: Kai Daurie* and Douglas Liscio
- Hillgrove High School: Evan Montoya* and Scott Baumann
- Kell High School: Jonathan Liu* and Jacquie Mericka-Brand
- Kennesaw Mountain High School: Sasamon Omoma* and Susan Morlan
- Lassiter High School: Claire Halloran* and Lynne McLaughlin
- Marietta High School: Marcos Rios* and Jon Epstein
- McEachern High School: Patrick Sakamornlertsakul* and Whitney Chandler
- Mount Paran Christian School: Alison Vaughan* and Martha Troutman
- North Cobb High School: Averi Childress* and Jennifer Johnson
- Osborne High School: Kevin Toyle* and Laura Hicks
- Pebblebrook High School: Nimi Adesanya* and Gregory George
- Pope High School: Alysha Bold* and Krista Bowen
- Shiloh Hills Christian School: PJ Skinner* and John Jenkins
- South Cobb High School: Jessica Hairston* and Victor Burrell
- Sprayberry High School: Jenna Holton* and Tony Giles
- The Walker School: Shanzeh Sheikh* and Cynthia Schafer
- Walton High School: Maggie Xia* (not pictured) and Alan Farnsworth
- Walton High School: Wen Lu* and Lynn Dombrowski
- Walton High School: Anant Rajan* and Hannah Burwell
- Wheeler High School: Kruthik Alapati* and Michael Mende
- Wheeler High School: Morris Wan* and John Cody
- Wheeler High School: Patrick Chen* and Raymond Furstein
- Wheeler High School: Shray Dewan* and Ashley Nelson
- Whitefield Academy: Annie Edwards* and Jeff Horner
