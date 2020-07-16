Due to rising cases of COVID-19, public school students across Cobb County will return to school in front of a personal device at home rather than in a classroom.
In a school board meeting Tuesday morning, Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the school year will be starting online only for all students on Aug. 17. Meanwhile, Marietta schools Superintendent Grant Rivera sent an email to staff announcing that he would recommend starting the school year online only in a special-called board meeting on Friday morning.
“I’m actually announcing that we will be starting the school year on Aug. 17, and we will be doing that virtually,” Ragsdale told the Cobb school board. “This is not to say that we are going to do virtual for the entire year. It’s not to say that we’re going to do virtual for the first semester.”
Ragsdale did not provide a definitive end date for online only instruction and a new start date for face-to-face learning.
“I know we need to get back to school, into face-to-face instruction,” Ragsdale said. “Our teachers are awesome, and they have done and will continue to do an awesome job virtually, but nothing takes the place of students in a Cobb County School District classroom learning from the awesome Cobb County School District teachers that we have.”
Teachers will report for pre-planning as scheduled on July 27, and the district will practice social distancing at all in-person meetings. The district will also continue to use video conferencing for pre-planning meetings.
Ragsdale said the delayed start to the year will provide time needed to further train teachers on virtual instruction. Some teachers will be teaching from school buildings while others may be able to teach from home, but Ragsdale said the district still has to identify those teachers who will work remotely.
The Cobb superintendent said the move to virtual learning means school activities like clubs and after-school programming will be suspended, but athletics for the fall have not been canceled. Ragsdale said the district will follow Georgia High School Association guidelines for fall sports.
Ragsdale said devices for virtual learning will be distributed based on student need. The district has identified several devices for students, and the technology department is actively working to get those devices ready for student use, Ragsdale said.
“I cannot say that we can provide a device for every student,” Ragsdale said, “but what I can say is we can provide devices for families in need.”
Ragsdale encouraged parents to register their students in the online portal so the district can identify which students need devices. Device distribution will be carried out by individual schools.
Board member Charisse Davis asked Ragsdale if programs like English for speakers of other languages and special education will be available virtually. Ragsdale said some programs will be available online, but others will not be possible. He later said the district will identify services that cannot be offered virtually and communicate that to families.
During his announcement, Ragsdale also noted that the district budget, if formally approved, would allocate $15 million for COVID-related expenses rather than the previously planned $10 million. He said that budget item could potentially be used to fund expenses like student devices or employee pay for bus drivers and dining service workers.
Ragsdale said the decision to start the school year online only was inspired by the need to protect the community against further spread of COVID-19.
“We will continue to place the health of our students and staff as the top priority,” Ragsdale said.
While Cobb’s move to an online-only start to the school year is official, Marietta’s change is contingent upon board approval. Rivera said board approval isn’t necessarily required to start the year virtually, but he felt it was necessary for “a decision of this magnitude.”
Both Rivera and Ragsdale said data from Cobb & Douglas Public Health and recent delays in COVID-19 impacted decisions to call for an online-only start to the school year. Rivera said the slow testing process would diminish the value of other mitigation strategies like mandatory masks and social distancing.
“I became greatly concerned that any school-based risk mitigation strategies would become useless if we didn’t have the simple ability in a timely manner to know when somebody may have both been tested and determined to be positive,” Rivera said.
Ragsdale said Cobb schools must help the public health effort and limit the effect of the pandemic in Cobb County.
“We can not afford to add to that transmission rate,” Ragsdale said. “We have to do everything we can to reduce that rate. And so right now the data just very simply does not support opening in our currently proposed format.”
Since announcing his plans to recommend an online-only start to the school year, Rivera said he has received mixed responses. Based on emails Rivera has received, “many staff and families have a sense of relief because they’re concerned about their safety,” but others expressed “concern and fear for how this will impact both their child’s social and emotional well-being as well as their employment.”
The Marietta school board will meet Friday morning at 8:30 to field Rivera’s recommendation. The virtual board meeting will be held over Zoom and can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/y5278t9k.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.