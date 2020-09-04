Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced this week that more than 10,000 new poll workers have been recruited to staff precincts for November’s general election. However, Cobb County may not see a surge in poll workers this fall.
Janine Eveler, Cobb's director of elections and registration, said the county expects to hire the same amount of workers in 2020 as it did for the 2016 general election.
“We hired 1,580 in 2016 and expect to hire about that many this time as well,” Eveler said.
She said the county only hired about 1,000 poll workers for the June primary elections this year.
Raffensperger acknowledged that some precincts were understaffed for the primary, leading to hourslong wait times at the polls in some parts of the state.
“After we saw how the pandemic-related shortage of poll workers contributed to long lines in June, we set out to mobilize an all-hands-on-deck effort to make sure county elections officials had the staff they need in November,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “Thanks to the great work of our partners and the dedication of Georgia voters, elections in Georgia will move more smoothly and efficiently in the future.”
Raffensperger’s office said Thursday it set a goal of recruiting 20,000 workers for the general election. It said more than 50 groups, including NAACP chapters, Rotary clubs and the Metro Atlanta Chamber have helped recruit workers.
Eveler said Cobb has worked with local groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, student groups and sororities to recruit potential poll staffers. The county is directing these groups to send potential applicants to the Cobb Elections website or Secure the Vote website to apply.
“We have been receiving lists from the state and from various groups working to recruit workers,” Eveler said. “We have not been able to process all the applications, but expect to contact these folks within a few weeks.”
Eveler said the county has recently started its hiring process for general election poll workers. While election day on Nov. 3 remains about two months away, advance voting in Cobb will commence within weeks, and the county will require poll workers as soon as Oct. 12.
Advance voting for the general election begins at the Cobb County Government main office on Oct. 12 and continues through Oct. 30. Other polling locations throughout the county will host advance voting throughout the second half of October.
To vote in the general election, Cobb residents must register by the Oct. 5 deadline. Eveler said the county could see about 420,000 voters for this fall's general election.
Ahead of the election and weeks of voting, Eveler and the county elections office will hire and train workers.
“We are just starting our hiring process, so we don’t have the numbers hired yet,” Eveler said in a statement to the MDJ on Friday. “We met with our area supervisors yesterday and gave them lists to start calling and schedule for training classes.”
People who are interested in working the polls in Cobb County can apply online at cobbcounty.org/elections/employment/election-day-poll-worker-jobs.
