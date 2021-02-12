Last week, Cobb and Douglas counties, taken together, had more cases of the coronavirus’ U.K. variant than any other public health district in Georgia, according to Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
Coronavirus vaccines approved by federal regulators are effective against this variant, Memark assured Cobb lawmakers during a meeting of the county’s legislative delegation Friday afternoon, and her department will debut a new mass vaccination site next week at Arbor Place Mall in Douglas County.
In the short term, that site may do little to speed the rate at which the department administers vaccines, given a continuing supply crunch.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health’s vaccination registration website is still not accepting new patients as the department prioritizes people who are due for their second dose of the vaccine, Memark said. But the department is reaching out to and scheduling vaccinations for a handful of new patients through a collaboration with Cobb Senior Services, she added.
Case numbers continue to decline in Cobb, as do hospitalizations and, now, deaths, Memark said Friday.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|2/12
|Change
|Cases
|53,236
|+177
|Hospitalizations
|2,647
|+4
|Deaths
|769
|+12
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|2/12
|Change
|Cases
|786,277
|+2,529
|Hospitalizations
|53,111
|+ 258
|Deaths
|13,856
|+ 187
Cobb County Schools reported 232 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district this week, about 100 fewer than the week prior.
On Friday, the school system’s website listed 3,731 cases since July 1. This week’s cases were at 46 elementary schools, 21 middle schools and 16 high schools, a total of 83 schools. Last Friday, 92 schools had active cases.
The district does not state how many infections are in students or staff.
Marietta City Schools, meanwhile, had not issued its weekly update as of this writing. Last week, it reported 104 coronavirus cases at a total of 13 locations.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.