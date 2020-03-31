Cobb and Douglas Public Health is implementing a wide range of protection measures for staff after an employee tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Staff of the regional health department were notified by the organization Monday of their potential “low risk” exposure to COVID-19 at the department’s Marietta Health Center at 1650 County Services Parkway.
The notice, shared with the MDJ, stated “Cobb and Douglas Public Health has determined that you were potentially exposed to someone diagnosed with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s Marietta Health Center Building A on March 20, 2020 and are at risk of infection.”
The health department’s communications director, Valerie Crow, told the MDJ the department is using the same protocols for identifying and notifying COVID-19 cases internally as those it advises agencies and organizations to employ in regards to their staff and clients.
“Due to the wide community spread of COVID-19 in Cobb County this month, we are not surprised to have an employee test positive at this time,” Crow said Tuesday. “CDPH has implemented all guidance recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and in accordance with the federal, state and local executive orders in the same manner that we have with all other essential businesses in the community. We are so very concerned and protective of the health of our workforce during this outbreak and we know that everyone is dealing with so many concerns for their families and in the community.”
Those who received the notice Monday about their potential exposure to the new coronavirus at the Marietta center were told they did not have to quarantine themselves unless they felt sick.
“However, please keep in mind the importance of social distancing at this time,” the notice said, with advice about what to do if symptoms developed. “If you experienced a respiratory illness before today and have recovered completely, you do not need to see a healthcare provider, but should remain home for seven days from symptom onset and at least three days after your symptoms have subsided.”
The possible exposure notice was shared with the MDJ by a Cobb state legislator, who asked to remain anonymous, claiming a friend of theirs worked at Cobb and Douglas Public Health and was concerned for their safety under the organization’s COVID-19 protection measures.
Crow did not say how many people were sent the notice, but supplied the following list of protections implemented by the health department during the coronavirus pandemic:
• Screening staff, patients and visitors for symptoms of acute respiratory illness (e.g., fever, cough, difficulty breathing) before entering our public health facilities.
• Reducing non-essential public health services at all locations and limiting the number of patients who can come in for essential services at any given time.
• Converting our home visiting nursing services to telehealth options.
• Ensuring proper use of personal protection equipment (PPE). CDPH has PPE (including N-95 masks, gloves, gowns) available for all our clinical staff for all clinical services and our COVID-19 testing site at Jim Miller Park. We are following CDC guidelines which does not recommend that healthy people wear a face mask or gloves to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. A face mask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms and PPE (at varying appropriate levels) should be worn by healthcare workers or family members when they are caring for sick individuals.
• Encouraging sick employees to stay home. Staff who develop respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have been instructed not to report to work.
• Providing opportunities for many staff to telework, shifting to virtual meetings and asking all employees to put at least a 6-feet distance between themselves and other people whenever possible.
• Placing "sanistands" (sanitizer stands) at the front entrance of all CDPH locations and at all employee entrances. Hand sanitizer is also in all office suites and break rooms throughout the district.
• Asking all employees to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after they have been in a public place, or after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.