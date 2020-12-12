Cobb County and five companies involved in a botched upgrade of the county’s water system have reached an agreement postponing potential litigation over the December 2018 failure of that upgrade.
In February 2018, work was completed on a new pump station that would deliver county wastewater to a south Cobb treatment facility. Less than a year later, the pump station failed, was flooded with “raw wastewater” and disabled, according to county documents.
Repairing the damage will cost an estimated $36 million, according to a county spokesperson.
Liability is still an open question: The incident remains under investigation by the county’s insurer, Traveler’s, and a forensic engineering firm hired by the county.
The five companies were each involved in a different part of the project’s construction.
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. provided engineering; Parsons Water & Infrastructure, Inc. provided consulting and project management; Shea-Traylor and Archer Western Contractors, Ltd. built the pump, and Hydro Gate provided materials suspected to have been part of the pump’s failure.
“These companies and the County mutually desire to continue investigations into the Failure Incident as well as attempt to resolve any claims or disputes without immediate resort to formal arbitration or litigation,” reads a county document explaining the situation.
As such, the county’s governing board this week voted unanimously to enter an agreement to essentially pause the clock running on the statute of limitations — i.e., the amount of time allowed by law to press charges — to April 2021. Had the board not approved the agreement, the county would have forfeited the right to sue and, potentially, reclaim damages associated with the pump’s failure.
The county’s deadline to sue was “a matter of days,” a county spokesman said. “It could not wait for the next BOC meeting which necessitated Monday’s meeting.”
The contract notes that the agreement shouldn’t be taken as an admission of guilt from any of the parties, and that they have the right to end it at any time. They can also extend the agreement after its expiration April 19, 2020.
The pump was part of the South Cobb Tunnel Project, which began in 2008 and was aimed at transporting wastewater from the Sweetwater basin on the southwestern side of the county, across Interstate 20, to the south Cobb treatment plant on the Chattahoochee River on the southeastern side of Cobb — a span of nearly 5.5 miles.
The project cost almost $300 million and was funded in large part by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, administered by the Georgia Environmental Facilities Authority.
