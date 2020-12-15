Cobb will spend what remains of its federal pandemic aid to top up food and rental assistance programs.
The Board of Commissioners approved the expenditure in a 4-1 vote Tuesday, with west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill opposed. The money comes from the CARES Act, which Congress passed in March. The act was among the largest stimulus bills in the country's history and provided — among many other things — money local governments could use before Dec. 30 to address the fallout from the pandemic.
The vote will add $350,000 to a rental assistance program run by nonprofit Star-C, and will give up to $350,000 to the Noonday Association of Churches to buy and distribute food for the needy.
Back in May, the board approved $2.3 million in CARES Act funds for Star-C. County documents released last week showed the nonprofit has exhausted those funds.
WFN, a company the county hired to distribute CARES Act dollars among Cobb nonprofits, has also run out of money after receiving $1 million in May and $600,000 in November.
Gambrill said her opposition was based on the county's decision to give the money to one nonprofit, rather than split it among the two dozen that had applied for and received money allocated earlier in the pandemic.
"If there truly is a need for additional funding for food, then equal opportunity should exist for all nonprofits that need additional resources and have previously been approved," Gambrill said.
County Chairman Mike Boyce defended the decision, pointing to the fact that the money had to be spent by Dec. 30.
"We obviously want to do things in a way that's consistent and open and transparent, but the larger need right now is we need to feed people within 15 days," he said. "If we go by the process that we voted on in the spring, there is a clear chance that we will not be able to provide the funding that will allow the community to go out and buy the food to address food insecurity."
Commissioners' vote came amid calls to do more.
A federal eviction moratorium is set to expire Jan. 1, 2021, and speakers at Tuesday's meeting called on the board to issue its own moratorium.
"We're not a third-world country, but come Dec. 31, it's going to look like a third-world country," said Quantina Scott, who, like others who spoke Tuesday, warned the board of an incoming flood of evictions.
Tuesday's meeting was the last for east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott and board Chairman Mike Boyce.
Ott announced at the beginning of the year that he would not seek a fourth term on the board. He will be succeeded by Jerica Richardson, who will be sworn in Dec. 31.
Boyce lost his reelection bid to colleague Lisa Cupid, the commissioner representing south Cobb. Cupid will be sworn in as the board's chair on Jan. 7, 2021.
