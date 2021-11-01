248949460_255843419904732_868518473572558383_n.jpeg

The runway at Cobb County International Airport was briefly closed after a landing gear failure from a single-engine plane.

 Cobb County Fire Department

The runway at Cobb County International Airport was briefly closed Sunday after an equipment failure from a single-engine plane.

After landing on the runway, the plane's front landing wheel collapsed, causing it to tip forward and come to a halt, airport manager Karl Von Hagel told the MDJ.

No one was injured in the mishap, but the Cobb County Fire Department was called as a precautionary measure, Von Hagel added. The runway was closed for about an hour while the plane was cleared away. 

