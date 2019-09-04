As evacuees fleeing Hurricane Dorian flood north from Florida and southern Georgia, some Cobb emergency responders, nonprofit organizations and companies are lending a hand to evacuees.
Hurricane Dorian began lashing the eastern coast of Florida Wednesday morning, bringing high winds, storm surge and flash flooding to the area, according to Nick Morgan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Peachtree City branch.
Morgan said though the storm will have very little if any impact on the metro Atlanta area, Georgia residents in coastal counties should expect to see wind gusts of up to 55 mph and flash flood warnings into Thursday afternoon.
The winds could cause some damage to buildings and vehicles, but the main concern for the coastal areas is the flooding, he said.
Morgan said the hurricane, which on Wednesday afternoon had weakened to a Category 2, is expected to hug the eastern coastline as it continues its way north.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday expanded the state of emergency, first issued on Aug. 29, to 21 counties: Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Ware and Wayne.
Here's how locals are lending their help:
MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service
In conjunction with the Georgia Office of Emergency Medical Services and Georgia Department of Public Health, Marietta-based MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service sent an emergency response team to coordinate emergency transport and manage evacuation operations of those vulnerable to the storm on the East Coast, according to Devan Seabaugh, a spokesperson for the company.
Seabaugh said the emergency response team has been working to coordinate timely evacuations of medical patients and seniors to safer locations inland.
Pete Quinones, president and CEO of MetroAtlanta Ambulance, said the company has deployed five ambulances to stage with other agencies outside outside Chatham County.
"We are hoping Hurricane Dorian continues its track back out to sea and spares the residents along the coast from excessive flooding and damage, but we are preparing for the worst case scenarios," Quinones said.
Cobb County Fire Department
The Cobb County Fire Department will be sending a crew of four to the city of Perry to assist the Georgia State Patrol in their work, said Denell Boyd, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Fire Department.
Boyd said the crew will be given assignments when they arrive, and jobs could include assisting with search-and-rescue operations, evacuations, helicopter deployments and transporting water.
Cobb County Police Department
Two Cobb police officers will also head to Perry with the Georgia State Patrol aviation wing for "possible aviation duty after the storm passes," according to Ross Cavitt, a spokesperson for the county. The county emergency response is based on a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia State Patrol, Cavitt said.
Good Mews Animal Foundation
As coastal Georgian counties evacuate, people aren't the only ones seeking shelter from the storm.
Good Mews, a no-kill and cage-free cat shelter in east Cobb, evacuated 54 cats from Glynn County as its citizens prepared for mandatory evacuations over the Labor Day weekend.
The call for help came in on Sunday, and the next day, employees from the shelter drove more than 10 hours round-trip to pick up the animals from Glynn County Animal Control and bring them back to Cobb for treatment, processing and sheltering, according to Elizabeth Finch, vice president of the nonprofit's board of directors.
Finch, who went with the group, said the day began at 5 a.m. and didn't end for another 16 hours, at least.
"It was quite a long day," she said.
The east Cobb shelter will keep 36 of the cats, while Best Friends Animal Society in Atlanta transported 18 to its shelter.
The 54 felines were facing euthanization had they not been evacuated because they'd contracted ringworm, according to Finch. Rural counties do the best they can with what resources they have, Finch said, but their jobs are complicated when a large number of animals need to be transported.
The Cobb-based kitties will be available for adoption once they're ringworm free, which Finch said would be in the next few weeks.
Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves is offering complimentary tickets, while supplies last, to Thursday's game for residents who show a valid driver’s license from the specific coastal ZIP codes that are under a mandatory evacuation, according to Beth Marshall, a spokesperson for the organization. Marshall said tickets can only be claimed at the SunTrust Park ticket office windows beginning Thursday at noon, and proceeds from the game's 50/50 raffle will benefit Red Cross efforts for hurricane relief.
William Root House Museum & Garden
The William Root House Museum & Garden in Marietta is offering buy-one-get-one-free passes to hurricane evacuees through Sept. 7, according to a post on the Cobb Landmarks Facebook page. The discount ticket can be found by searching for the organization on Facebook at @CobbLandmarks.
Georgia Tourism
Georgia Tourism has created a Georgia travel information page that includes how to get assistance from the state's visitor centers, links to Georgia emergency resources and information on hotels and lodging availability, according to Emily Murray, a spokesperson for the tourism department. For details, visit www.exploregeorgia.org/travel-alerts.
For updates on the path of the storm, weather conditions and evacuations, visit www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/TheNetwork. For updates from the National Weather Service on Dorian’s location, visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.
Motorists are also encouraged to call 511 to report flash flooding, trees down or other obstructions impeding traffic, as well as receive real-time road condition updates. Updates can also be found at www.georgia511.com.
