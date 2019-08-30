Cobb County’s government is shelling out an extra $12,000 a year for its lead attorney, Bill Rowling, who has just taken over from the retiring Deborah Dance.
Rowling is guaranteed at least $198,000 in annual salary as well as all the travel and cost-of-living expenses, merit increases, per diems, training costs and other allowances and reimbursements afforded agency directors, his new contract states.
In addition, the county can raise Rowling’s salary and other forms of compensation at any time.
He will also be reimbursed for any bar association membership fees and dues, continuing legal education courses and materials, subscriptions and other expenses deemed “reasonably necessary” for the job, the contract states.
It was unanimously approved by the Cobb Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting this week, following a unanimous vote in late June to appoint Rowling as Dance’s successor.
Dance’s annual salary as the lead county attorney was $186,100.
Rowling, whose first day in the new job was Monday, has been with the county attorney’s office for 18 years, most recently as deputy county attorney.
Before that he worked as an assistant solicitor for Cobb County and with the law firm Holberg and Weaver.
“Upon consultation with Ms. Dance, the county attorney and discussion with some of the individual board members, I think you’ll find that Bill has a wealth of experience, over 30 years of experience in various aspects of the county attorney’s office, including litigation, as well as more recently some of the civil issues, including planning and zoning-related matters,” county manager Rob Hosack said as he presented Rowling to commissioners for consideration in June.
Rowling’s appointment was based on a succession plan to allow for the transition of duties of the county attorney, according to Hosack and county documents.
“Bill has the confidence, I believe, of not only the county attorney and the staff in the county attorney’s office, but Bill also works very closely with the county manager, myself, the deputy county manager, as well as the agency directors and department heads,” Hosack added.
Little discussion was held Tuesday night as the board considered Rowling’s contract for approval, other than a mention of a new stipulation for the county’s human resources department to notify commissioners 60 days out from the start of the contract’s automatic renewal process.
The contract states Rowling will be employed on a full-time basis through March 31, 2023. After that the contract automatically renews on April 1 of every year, unless the board takes action.
Under contract, Rowling must attend all board meetings, represent and advise commissioners on legal matters, manage the county’s legal department, oversee any outside counsel’s work as commissioned by the county, and in general take responsibility for all legal business of the county.
His new job puts him in charge of six staff members and a team of 10 attorneys plus himself, as well as the legal department’s multi-million dollar budget, which for fiscal 2019 is $2,746,722.
Rowling did not speak at Tuesday’s meeting, but thanked commissioners in June for his promotion, saying he genuinely appreciates the opportunity to serve the county and its citizens.
“Having worked with Deborah for the last 18 years, she has done an incredible job with our office, making it what I believe is probably one of the best government law agencies in our state,” Rowling said.
Dance, who was appointed county attorney six years ago following the retirement of Dorothy Bishop, is retiring but said she might return to private practice “with a continued emphasis on governmental law.”
Before being named to the lead role, she held every other attorney position in the office: staff attorney, associate attorney, senior associate attorney and assistant county attorney, the latter of which she held for 12 years.
Rowling’s annual salary as deputy county attorney was $160,000.
